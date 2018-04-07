Pottsville celebrates Seniors Week

CELEBRATE: Ian Charlton, Penny Hockings and Les Hardy are looking forward to Seniors Festival.

POTTSVILLE Residents Association is celebrating Seniors Festival by hosting a free barbecue at Black Rocks sports field.

Association president Penny Hockings said the event would be a great chance for seniors to learn more about the activities available to them in the community.

"Pottsville's got one of the largest ageing populations in the shire and I think it's fitting that we celebrate the seniors in our community,” she said.

"They contribute a lot to our community and it's nice recognition of the key role they play. We've got local organisations that to seniors relevant activities, including Tai Chi, drumming, Qi Jong and some line dancers.

"The people who come along will know what's in their local community and can then choose to get involved.”

Ms Hockings thanked businessman Ian Charlton and the NSW Government for their support.

When: Saturday, April 7 from 10am-2pm

Where: Black Rocks sports field, Pottsville