Pottsville community rallies for Hardy family

MICHELLE Hardy Brown had made 48 devilled eggs, prepared a two kilogram turkey, roast pork and two trifles for her family to enjoy on Christmas day.

But the mother-of-five didn't get to enjoy any of it.

As she got under the shower about 7.50am, Ms Hardy Brown experienced a sudden seizure.

"I started to vomit and I don't remember anything else,” she said.

BIG RECOVERY AHEAD: Michelle Hardy Brown with her family at Gold Coast University Hospital. contributed

"I don't remember all of Christmas until about two weeks later.”

Her daughter Mikayla said they found their mum "on the ground, convulsing”. She had bitten her tongue during the seizure, creating a scene which shocked her family.

Her father, Les Hardy, was waiting at his nearby home where the family had planned to gather.

When he heard sirens, he thought someone had been caught by police, doing the wrong thing on the road.

He waited, and waited. When the family finally arrived, it was just one grandchild bearing unwelcome news. Ms Hardy Brown, who was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, had sported a ruptured brain aneurism which had haemorrhaged.

Michelle Hardy with daffodils the family sold for Daffodil Day last year. She has often been involved with giving back to the same community which has now rallied around her. Scott Powick

After emergency brain surgery on the morning of Boxing Day, she faced two weeks in intensive care and one and a half weeks in the neurosurgical ward, little of which she remembers.

Since the incident - the trigger for which is not known - the Pottsville community has rallied around the well-known family, who have lived in the coastal village for almost 80 years. They raised more than $8000 at Pottsville Beach Sports Club last weekend for Ms Hardy Brown, who is unable to drive for at least several months and can't attend her catering job at Bupa's aged care centre.

"I can't drive, and I can't work,” she said.

"But people's generosity has just been amazing.”

She said a host of people had brought the family meals while she was at her most unwell. Mr Hardy said the Christmas presents, still unopened under the tree, would finally be opened when the family gathers again next week.

The Pottsville Tavern will host a fundraiser from 2.30-5.30pm on Sunday.

There will be $5 schooners and plenty of fun to help the Hardy family. They have set up a fundraising page. Visit gofundme.com/help- michelle-hardy-brown.