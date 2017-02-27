Pottsville continues cricket resurgence

Pottsville bowler Brent Middleton will look for early wickets when Casino returns to the crease on Saturday at 2/57.

AN unbeaten 157 not out from batsman Aaron Laycock has placed Pottsville in the box seat to secure an outright victory over Casino and a second win in succession.

With just one game remaining in the LJ Hooker League season, a resurgent Pottsville - just six points adrift of fourth place - did their finals chances no harm at Seabreeze Oval on Saturday with a dominant 5/342 (dec).

Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare said while Laycock's form had tapered off recently, he was in strong form leading into the break and was due a big score.

"Leading into Christmas he had three to four 50s and a hundred and he's been training hard and hitting it well,” Hoare said.

Previously batting at number four, Laycock's move back to first drop proved a masterstroke with his unbeaten knock including 18 fours on a dry, fast deck.

"He asked me on Wednesday at training if he could move back to number three, and he repaid the faith,” Hoare said.

"He said to one of the guys he was going to score a big one on the weekend, and he went out there and did it.”

Opening the batting, Hoare smacked seven fours in a quickfire 29-run before nicking one to Casino keeper Jamie Olive off the bowling of Mark Mison, which brought Laycock to the crease.

Fellow opener Jamie Bennett supported Laycock strongly with a half century while Ryan McCloy belted three sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 56.

In reply, Casino were wavering at 2/57 at stumps. McCloy did the damage with the ball, taking 1/27 in an eight-over spell that included two maidens.

Play resumes on Saturday.

In other games, LJ Hooker League leaders Cudgen are eyeing a 14th win after bowling Lennox Head out for 130 on Saturday.

Led by four wickets from Anthony Kershler, Cudgen tore through Lennox to be 6-149 in reply.

Play resumes Saturday at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.