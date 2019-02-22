Pottsville DA dismissed

SCHOOL WANTED: Tweed Shire Council Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry says the Seabreeze estate should remain as an earmarked location for a future Pottsville high school.

A UNANIMOUS vote by Tweed Shire councillors has again rejected a bid from the developers of the Seabreeze estate from subdividing land originally earmarked for a high school.

Last year the council refused developer Newland the opportunity to subdivide the land at Pottsville into 72 lots.

Newland amended its application to 71 lots, but it was again rejected by the councillors.

Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said the community was pleading for a high school in the region and this land which had initially been selected as a site for the school should remain for that purpose.

"We heard in Community Access that the Pottsville community is very passionate about their high school and they want to retain this site until they get one or find a suitable site,” Cr Cherry said.

"We have it in our documents that this is the superior site.”

Cr Cherry told the councillors she believed the developer should stand by its original commitment and develop the site for a future high school.

"I think this developer needs to honour the commitment they made to our community,” she said.

"It is a promise that was made to the community from the start of this development.”

The issue of a school at Pottsville has been on the agenda for years.

There are currently no plans for a high school to be built, however NSW Labor announced in November it would deliver a high school in Pottsville should it win the March election.