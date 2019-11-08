Pottsville focus on partnerships agaisnt Alstonville attack

Terry Murphy bowling for Alstonville against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Picture: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Terry Murphy bowling for Alstonville against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Picture: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

PICKING up from where they left off is the goal for the Pottsville cricket side as they head into their round three match.

Currently third on the table, Jayden Hoare and his team are back at home at Seabreeze Oval, to face Alstonville.

The Tweed-based club are coming off an impressive win over rivals Murwillumbah, while their opponents missed a big opportunity last round in their loss to Casino.

However, Hoare is not expecting Alstonville to be an easy match-up for their two-day contest.

The Pottsville captain said Alstonville were an improved side this season, and highlighted strike-bowlers Steve Robb and Terry Murphy as danger men.

“They have a lot a few good players back in the side and you know they will complete hard,” Hoare said.

“Steve Robb and Terry Murphy will put pressure on you and don’t give you bad balls.”

Pottsville’s batting was impressive last week against Murwillumbah, backing up after a solid bowling performance.

Hoare said he was very pleased the side stuck to their game-plan of building partnerships and not giving away cheap wickets.

“This week we just need to continue what we did in the last round,” he said.

“With the bat we stuck to our plan and I want to do the same this week.

“We just need to be patient and pick the right times to go on the attack.”

Play will begin on Saturday at 1pm.