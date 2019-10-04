Pottsville high school hopes increase with latest decision

The layout of the Pottsville Seabreeze Estate, where a high school is wanted by the community.

A COUNCIL decision to rezone land in Pottsville earmarked for a high school, is expected to open more opportunities for that dream to come to fruition.

Council voted unanimously during Thursday's chamber meeting in favour changing the classification of the land at the Seabreeze Estate, from residential to industrial.

The vote means the council will now seek the approval of the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, through a Gateway Determination, for the rezoning classification.

Documents from the council state the official change from an R2 zone SP2 Infrastructure will "remove potential for inflated land valuation".

Initially a SP1 Infrastructure zoning was wanted by the council, however the department, recommended the alternate change through council's initial Gateway Determination.

The motion also indicates the rezone will be in place for five years, to gauge whether there is an interest from developers to build a school on the land.

If there is no want for the land for a school by that time, the land will revert to its original residential zoning, and new plans will be arranged.

Deputy mayor Chris Cherry said the rezoning allowed the community's wish to have a high school in Pottsville to possibly be realised.

"It is important to designate the site for what it actually is, which is a site for a school," Cr Cherry said.

"Our rezone realises that real expectation and a true test of the market which hasn't been possible to date."

The original marketing for the estate stated a school was in the plans for the area.

In recent years the land owner has wanted to change that plan and build residential buildings on the land.

Council unanimously voted against an application for a 72-lot residential subdivision of the site, in August last year.

Cr Cherry said, who is part of the Pottsville community, said there was a desperate need for a high school in the region

"It is incredibly import that we need a site (for a high school),' she said.

"We have so many children heading off to high school across the shire.

"The children are there, we need the school."

Mayor Katie Milne told the council during Thursday's meeting she hoped the department would accept the impending Gateway Determination.

"It is really important the department supports this planning proposal," Cr Milne said.

"This is a saga which has been going on for over a decade and hopefully this is a way to satisfy the department."