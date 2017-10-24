23°
Pottsville man charged with drug-driving

A Pottsville man has been charged with drug-driving.
Liana Turner
by

POLICE have charged a 44-year-old Pottsville man with drug-driving after he crashed with a cocktail of drugs in his system.

The man's 4WD swiped a parked car in Border Cres, Pottsville and failed to stop in the early hours of April 23.

He allegedly kept driving and hit a large tree in Cudgera Creek Rd about 5.20am.

The man allegedly told police he was looking for a child to take to school.

It was a Sunday and school holidays at the time.

The man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with minor injuries and blood and urine tests revealed he had codeine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, tramadol, doxylamine and zolpidem in his system.

He was charged on Sunday and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 4.

