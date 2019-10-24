Pottsville need better partnerships

Pottsville batsman Jayden Hoare against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval last season. Picture: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Pottsville batsman Jayden Hoare against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval last season. Picture: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

COMING off a tie in the opening round of the LJ Hooker League, Pottsville are aiming for their first win of the season against their local rival.

Last year’s semi finalists head to Murwillumbah for their round tow clash this Saturday, fresh off a pulsating game last week against Lennox Head.

The tie in round one showed the Pottsville side has a strong bowling attack, but more work needs to be done with bat in hand.

Batting first, Pottsville were dismissed for 126, before being able to bowl out Lennox Head for the same total in the shortened 40-over game.

Captain Jayden Hoare said his were excited about getting out onto the field after last week’s performance.

“Our bowlers stuck to the plan (last week), sticking to a low total,” he said.

“Our fielding was reasonably good.

“At the start of the day we wanted to win, but at halfway if you told me I was going to share the points defending 126 I would’ve taken it.”

Pottsville’s batting was hindered last week by losing multiple wickets in short spaces of time.

Building partnerships is the main aim for Pottsville according to their captain.

“We want to give ourselves more of a platform and not lose wickets constantly,” he said.

“Last week we lost wickets in bunches and you cannot afford to do that.”