Pottsville ready for run chase

CRICKET: Pottsville need to score 191 runs in their first innings today to all but secure a spot in the semi finals of the LJ Hooker League.

With Ballina unlikely to gain outright victory in their match with Marist Brothers Lismore, a first innings victory over second placed Cudgen will be the firm priority for the Pottsville side.

The bowling attack gave themselves a chance on day one of the fixture last weekend, dismissing Cudgen for 190.

Now with a spot in the semi finals up for grabs the Pottsville side know they need to be near-flawless this afternoon.

"If we can lay down a good platform in the first hour then that will really set us up for the rest of the innings,” Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare said.

"If we give them a sniff early, then once they get a bit of moment they are hard to stop.”

Hoare said the top order of his side were buoyed by the bowling performance last week.

He said his side were excited to take the field and begin the run chase.

"I think we've had a few good run chases this year and a few players who are chipping in well,” Hoare said.

"We don't want to have to rely on other results - if we can't chase down 190 and if we can't beat Cudgen then we probably don't deserve to be in the finals.”

If Pottsville fall short of their 191 target, then Ballina will just need to surpass Lismore's first innings total of 165.

However the Bears will start the second day with two wickets down and 153-runs behind.