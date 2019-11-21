Menu
Pottsville cricket captain Jayden Hoare getting ready the upcoming LJ Hooker League fixture. Picture: Scott Powick.
Cricket

Pottsville sitting pretty at top of the table

Michael Doyle
21st Nov 2019 1:39 PM
TOP of the table Pottsville take on the surprise packets of the LJ Hooker League in an exciting round four clash.

Pottsville travel to Oakes Oval to face Lismore Workers, who are coming off a first innings win over Casino.

Led by captain Jayden Hoare, Pottsville is unbeaten this season, with two wins and a tie.

Hoare said this week his side was taking nothing for granted in round four against a Lismore Workers side full of confidence.

“They have a few seasoned campaigners who have played in this league for a while,” Hoare said.

“They were out of the competition for a long time and now they are back they are dangerous because they have nothing to lose.”

It has been a near perfect start for a Pottsville team which is one of the major title contenders.

Hoare said the side’s bowling unit had played a pivotal role in the early season success.

“Our bowling has been pretty good and we have been keeping to our plans,” Hoare said.

“Our openers have been exceptional for us.

“Arren Laycock is also showing promise with the bat.

“He has put a few good scores together which is exciting for us.”

Day one of the two-day game will start at on Saturday at 1pm.

