Pottsville South Holiday Park reopens

GREAT FOR CHRISTMAS: Matt and Stacey Masula have just taken over the management of Pottsville South Holiday Park.

IT'S that time of year again when the caravan parks start to fill up and for some travellers their Christmas in Pottsville will be better than ever.

The Pottsville South Holiday Park reopened on November 4, following a $3 million renovation to improve facilities and build eight new cabins.

The new park is one of seven under the Tweed Coast Holiday Parks group, and has already been booked out for the key Christmas period.

Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said the park's new management team, in Matt and Stacey Masula, would be a welcome addition to the community.

"They come with a wealth of caravan industry experience,” Mr Illingworth said.

"You're really getting somebody not only able to run the park but somebody who is really going to be part of the community. The parks are part of the community and that's really facilitated through our managers.”

Mr Illingworth said Pottsville businesses were relieved the park had finally reopened after being closed for six months.

"We really found that the local businesses were very keen for it to open because it does bring the purchase of the paper in the morning from the newsagents, bread or a coffee,” he said.

Bookings are still available for the mid-December and mid-January periods.