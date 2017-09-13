24°
Pottsville truck driver inducted into industry hall of fame

Bob Shackell and his wife Robyn at the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.
Aisling Brennan
by

A POTTSVILLE truck driver has been inducted into the road transport industry's Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.

After starting Shackell Transport in 1976 with a 1969 F86 Volvo prime mover, Bob Shackell's commitment to delivering everything from molasses to marble has led him to being immortalised as a hero among the trucking community.

Mr Shackell said he was honoured to have received the award, alongside 81 other truck drivers.

"I'm a little bit humbled when you look at all of our forefathers in the industry," he said.

Shackell Transport boasts a long history in supporting local truck drivers and providing quality customer service for those odd jobs others might not want to tackle.

"We started in early 1976 with one truck and I was basically freelancing interstate working for various companies and by mid-year we started carting drums of molasses form Condong Sugar Mill and a couple of years later we were doing bulk," Mr Shackell said.

"We try to stay out of mainstream (transport) as much we can and try the more challenging stuff.

"Our employees are all local, 50% are very close to Pottsville while some are from Sydney, Port Macquarie but the rest are within a stone's throw to as far as Uki and Elanora on the Gold Coast." Mr Shackell said he had always had a love for the trucking industry.

"I love driving, I love driving trucks," he said.

"To me, driving trucks is just like golfing. I find it relaxing. I don't do a lot of driving these days. I just enjoy the satisfaction of providing good service to our customer."

Mr Shackell said he had seen many changes to the industry over the years.

"The roads have improved out of sight and along with that brings heaps of efficiency with brake ware and tyres," he said.

"For drivers it's a bit more challenging with their surveillance, it's not as free as it was 30 years ago. We don't do any just-in-time or overnight deliveries because we don't want to put that much pressure on our employees."

Tweed Daily News
