Pottsville welcomes big numbers for Pennant finals

Pottsville Beach Sports Club is hosting the NSW Grade 4 Men's Pennant finals on Friday and Saturday, with club's converging on Potty from across the state. John Gass /

PENNANT bowls returns to Pottsville this Friday and Saturday for the NSW Men's Grade 4 Pennant final play-offs.

Clubs from all across NSW will be vying for the state title and competition will be as fierce as the competition for beds at the local motel and caravan parks, which are all booked up.

Local members welcome a competitor for the NSW Grade 4 pennant titles from Gulgong Bowls Club. Contributed

Local shops will also hope to benefit from the flood of players and spectators into the community. And, as always, the event is a great opportunity for the Pottsville Beach Sports Club - fresh with a new restaurant, The Kitchen, that many locals are vouching for - to show off the high standard of the bowling greens and the hospitality of local members.

"We are very excited to have the club on show and equally pleased that the spin-off will flow on as bowlers and their families have started rolling in to Pottsville over the past few days,” said the Pottsville Beach Sports Club's secretary manager Michael Judd.

"Everyone is welcome to come along to the club and cheer on the players.”

Pottsville Beach Sports Club are hosting the event in conjunction with Ocean Shores Country Club.

Competition kicks off at 12.45pm on Friday and continues on with two more games on Saturday.