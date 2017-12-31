Menu
Login
News

Power down and roofs collapse as Casino battered by storm

A storm ripped through Casino on Saturday night, causing damage to several homes.
A storm ripped through Casino on Saturday night, causing damage to several homes. Jill Francis / Facebook
Alina Rylko
by

AUTHORITIES say another thunderstorm warning for the Northern Rivers is imminent, following a severe storm which battered Casino overnight.

Roofs collapsed and trees came crashing down, as a short burst of thunderstorms and damaging winds hit the region on Saturday, from 11pm.

About 250 residents in Rappville, Whiporie and areas south of Grafton, remain without power on Sunday, as Essential Energy continue repairs to damaged power lines.

 

Trees at Rappville were pulled from their roots during the storm.
Trees at Rappville were pulled from their roots during the storm. Jackie Munro/ The Northern Star

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said a severe weather warning for the entire Northern Rivers region, from Kempsey to the NSW-Qld border is likely to be issued today, following last night's storm activity at Casino.

"There was a trough moving through the area, with a high amount of moisture and an unstable environment, and all those factors contributed to the severe thunderstorm," he said.

After surges of gale winds, lightening and rain at Casino, SES, NSW Police and the Rural Fire Service removed dangerous debris from the roads.

Rappville Rd, Ellangowan Rd and Summerland Way were cut off by several large fallen trees, ripped from their roots.

Properties were also damaged.

A mill in Rappville lost its roof and Jill Francis of Tallowwood Rd, reported that a damaged roof inside her rental property broke during the storm.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  bom casino lismore weather new years eve 2018 weather new years weather northern rivers storm northern rivers weather weather

Lismore Northern Star
Kingscliff boy critical after suffering heart problem

Kingscliff boy critical after suffering heart problem

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac condition at a home in Kingscliff on Saturday.

The year that was 2017

NSW Blues fans from Cudgen come out to support their team during Origin Training on the Tweed Coast in May: Robbie Lee, Xavier Brown, Tommy Lee, Winter Brown, Billie Holdsworth, and Harlow Brown.

News in Review in the Tweed

Falls: Psychedelic cows, sprinklers, water parks and music

Falls Festival Director Brandon Saul inside the I Love Falls sign, inspecting the final stages of preparation.

What's in store at Falls Festival this year

The Blues Brothers' magic hits the road again

LEGEND LIVES ON: Original The Blues Brothers star Dan Aykroyd with The Official Blues Brothers Revue talents, Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty.

The Blues Brothers lives on in live music revue

Local Partners