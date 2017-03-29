28°
Power outage hits as Tweed prepares for floods

Aisling Brennan
| 29th Mar 2017 11:29 AM
The Tweed Shire is expected to lose power over the next few days as flood warnings intensify.
The Tweed Shire is expected to lose power over the next few days as flood warnings intensify. Tony Martin

AS THE Tweed braces for potential flooding from tomorrow, residents are being warned to expect further power outages after a blackout hit the shire earlier today.

Essential Energy confirmed 46,000 customers lost power for 30 minutes on Wednesday morning, after safety equipment detected a fault at the Terranora zone substation.

The areas affected by the power shortage included Murwillumbah, Hastings Point, Cudgen, Banora Point, Terranora and Tweed Heads with power being restored at 10.08am

Essential Energy North Coast regional manager Brendon Neyland said Tweed residents should prepare for more blackouts over the coming days as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts flooding for the region, with an expected rainfall of 100mm to 250mm.

"Despite our comprehensive maintenance program, our vast network can be at the mercy of the weather during storm season from October through to April," Mr Neyland said, explaining the network covers 95% of New South Wales.

"Essential Energy monitors the network continuously and has crews ready to be dispatched in the event of an unplanned power outage caused by severe winds, rain, hail, lightning, or flash flooding."

Mr Neyland said it was important for people to report any fallen power lines or damaged infrastructure and keep at least eight metres away.

"Always treat power lines as live and remember that anything in contact with them, such as cars, trees or fences, can conduct electricity and pose a danger," Mr Neyland said.

"Be aware that fallen power lines may not always be visible in paddocks or rugged countryside, or could be hidden by storm debris."

A Powerlink Queensland spokesperson, which also supplies energy into the Essential Energy network, said it was investigating the cause of the outage.

"Powerlink would like to thank all local residents affected for their patience during restoration efforts," the spokesperson said.

