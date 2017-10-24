'Electrical fault' sees thousands affected by power outage

Crews are working to resolve a power outage across the Tweed.

UPDATE: 5.15pm

POWER has been restored to at least 46,000 of those who experienced an outage this afternoon.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said their crews had restored power to all customers.

Meanwhile, a Powerlink Queensland spokeswoman said power was restored to all Queensland customer about 3.40pm (Qld).

She said the blackout was caused by an "unexpected electrical fault at Powerlink's Mudgeeraba Substation".

"(This) resulted in a short loss of electricity supply to the Southern Gold Coast area," she said.

"Powerlink Queensland took immediate action to ensure supply was restored as quickly as possible.

"Power was progressively restored to the area within 25 minutes."

She said Powerlink was investigating the fault and thanked all affected residents for their patience.

Busy intersections were thrown into chaos as traffic lights went out across the region during the outage.

UPDATE: 5.10pm

THOUSANDS are without power across the Tweed and Gold Coast.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman confirmed 46,000 of their customers have been affected by the outage since about 4.15pm.

She said they expected to have power restored to all customers by 6.30pm.

An Energex spokesman said about 62,000 customers were impacted across the Gold Coast.

The outage has been caused by a problem with Powerlink's infrastructure.

Powerlink has been approached for comment.

Initial report:

ESSENTIAL Energy crews are currently working to resolve a major power outage across parts of the Tweed.

Tweed Heads, Banora Point, Murwillumbah, Kingscliff, Pottsville, Casuarina and Chinderah are understood to be impacted by the outage, which occurred about 4.15pm.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, but it has also affected large areas of the Gold Coast.

More details to come.