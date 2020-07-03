Powerball jackpots to $80 million

Last night's $50 million Powerball jackpot has not managed to score a lucky winner, with the prize boosted to a whopping $80 million for next week's draw.

The lottery draw 1259 winnings numbers include: 26 - 15 - 16 - 6 - 1 - 21 - 10.

One-in-six Australians are predicted to have gotten their hands on a ticket for the Powerball after the jackpot rocketed to $50 million after last Thursday's Powerball draw.

The lucky numbers have evaded a winner for four weeks and the jackpot was the third biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery this year.

The last Powerball division one winner was crowned in May when a Logan man won $17 million and planned to break the news to his family by pulling into the driveway in a flash new car.

But the biggest winner of this particular game this year was a Port Macquarie man who pocketed a massive $80 million. The first thing this incredibly lucky winner did was buy his own brand new television.

"We certainly hope he's enjoying that new TV and the rest of his $80 million prize," The Lott's Lauren Cooney said.

"We can't wait to see where the next Powerball jackpot lands. Will the winning streak continue this Thursday for the Sunshine State or will the Powerball prize light up somewhere else in Australia? We will just have to wait and see."

Powerball draw 1259 closes at 7.30pm AEST.

The Powerball has rocketed to a $50 million jackpot.

$1 MILLION CALL

Winning the lottery is the stuff of fantasies for most Aussies - but sadly, most of us will never know what it's actually like.

But if you've ever wondered exactly what would happen if you received a life-changing call informing you that you've hit the jackpot, the mystery has just been solved.

That's because Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, has just shared a recording of a phone call with a Queenslander who won a division one prize earlier this year.

The unnamed man - who was one of four division one winners - ended up pocketing a staggering total of $1,095,232.87.

In the clip, The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney can be heard asking the man if he'd had the chance to check his online entry to the Saturday draw before confirming he was one of the lucky winners.

The clearly stunned man could respond with little more than a few expletives initially before telling Ms Cooney his "heart is just racing".

He then told Ms Cooney he had "a good feeling" about the ticket, although he had no idea he had won big before the call.

"Oh, you don't understand, that's just amazing … oh my God," he said.

"That's just crazy, it made my day. I was actually having a cr*p morning, thank you very much."

