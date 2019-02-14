Menu
Login
‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
Motoring

‘Stupid’ P-plater’s crazy act

by Ally Foster
13th Feb 2019 8:58 AM

A P-plate driver has narrowly avoided catastrophe after being caught on a truck's dashcam doing something seriously stupid and dangerous.

The shocking video shows the blue hatchback pull onto a two-lane road, right in front of a truck travelling at high speed.

The truck driver slams on the breaks but is unable to slow down fast enough and rams the back of the car, pushing the P-plater onto the median strip.

The car eventually skids to a stop.

Despite the terrifying circumstances, the driver appears to be unharmed.

He then tries to get out of the car without putting the handbrake on, almost letting the vehicle roll back into oncoming traffic and causing another accident.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Dash Cam Owner Australia Facebook page and has already been viewed over 129,000 times.

The driver pulled out right in front of the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
The driver pulled out right in front of the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

 

He was then forced onto the median strip by the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia
He was then forced onto the median strip by the truck. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

Social media users flocked to the comment on the footage and berate the inexperienced driver.

"Two lanes and he pulls out in front of a fast moving truck?! Hand your license back," one person said.

Another wrote: "Bloody idiot … shouldn't have a license if they're going to be that stupid behind the wheel. Truck driver did well to not have a catastrophic incident happen."

"Lucky it just got pushed out of the way and didn't go under," one person added.

It is unclear where in Australia the incident happened.

cars news motoring

Top Stories

    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Politics Labor will invest $100m into Far North Coast roads if they win next month's state election

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Politics The financial promise is aimed at helping school committees.

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Health Hospital staff morale is down due to possible site relocation.

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Fears phone tower could hurt Tweed children

    Health Vodaphone in firing line over Banora Point DA