Practice makes perfect at this new gymnastics centre

NEW VENTURE: Lauren Park and Myles Cronin from Oceanic Gymnastics are helping kids to improve their techniques.

AFTER working 15 years in the competitive gymnastics industry, Lauren Park decided it was time to head in a different direction and teach children correct technique.

Opening Oceanic Gymnastics, Ms Park provides children a fun and exciting environment to learn gymnastics.

We chat with Ms Park about Oceanic Gymnastics:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

We have only been open for a short while however we have loved seeing the smiles on the children's faces and have to laugh when a child asks if they can come back for another class on the same day.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

The length of time we had to wait before we could open. We had to go through a DA application, for a change of use, for our building to be recognised as an indoor recreation centre. This took nearly four months to get the approval and we struggled as a new business with no income.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Many families have mentioned that there are plenty of opportunities for children to participate in gymnastics on the Gold Coast, however south of the border, there just hasn't been the same opportunity. We are now providing a centre for children to learn good quality gymnastics in a structured program with good facilities. We really appreciate all of the support we have received from the community so far and parents seem to be excited about this new opportunity.

What are your future plans for the business?

We hope to provide gymnastics for as many children as possible in the community. We would love to influence their lives and provide a happy and fun place where children can learn and improve at their own rate. The foundations children will receive by doing gymnastics will hold them in good stead for any other sport they take their hand to.

FAST FACTS

For more information about the programs offered at Oceanic Gymnastics, contact:

36 Machinery Drive, Tweed Heads South

www.oceanicgymnastics.com.au

admin@oceanicgymnatistics.com.au