Prayer to remain part of council

PRAYER will continue to play a part in council proceedings, despite some residents questioning its place in government.

Acting Mayor Chris Cherry said council staff had decided to continue to read the Tweed Shire Council prayer at the start of every council meeting after considering minor objections from the community.

"We've received some question about this,” Cr Cherry said at Thursday's meeting.

"It's our code of practice to include the prayer and Aboriginal acknowledgement of country.”

The debate of prayer in government follows a call from Greens Senator Richard Di Natale in 2014 to remove the Lord's Prayer from Parliament, which was later rejected by the Senate.

Cr Cherry said she hoped those opposed to the reading of the prayer would understand councillors and staff had only the best intentions to do the best they could for the electorate.

"There is no intent to cause offence to anyone who doesn't have the same core issue of beliefs,” she said.

"The intent of the prayer is for councillors to make the wisest and best decisions on behalf of our community.”

It is usual practice at the start of each council meeting for a religious minister from the shire to offer a blessing.

If they can't make it, a council representative reads a prayer.

Before Thursday's council meeting, Cr Cherry refrained from reading the prayer, choosing to sit alongside councillor Ron Cooper as others remained standing.

Instead, general manager Troy Green read the prayer.