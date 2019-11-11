Predicted Big Bash teams for opening round
THE Big Bash is just over a month away and already teams are taking shape ahead of the ninth edition of the tournament.
Here's how we see each team lining up.
ADELAIDE STRIKERS
Tim Michell's team:
Alex Carey
Jake Weatherald
Phil Salt
Travis Head
Cameron White
Matt Short or Jon Wells
Rashid Khan
Michael Neser
Billy Stanlake
Peter Siddle
Ben Laughlin
Tom Sangster's team:
Alex Carey
Jake Weatherald
Phil Salt
Travis Head
Cameron White
Matt Short
Michael Neser
Rashid Khan
Peter Siddle
Ben Laughlin
Billy Stanlake
Strength: Red-hot top order with Travis Head likely bumped to No.4 behind Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald and English import Phil Salt. Also have the best spinner in the business in Rashid Khan.
Weakness: Depth could get tested at stages with Head, Carey, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle and Billy Stanlake all in the conversation for national honours.
Big call: Wes Agar is one of the form bowlers in domestic cricket this year but likely misses out barring injuries or national call-ups.
Depends on conditions: The Strikers only have two specialist spinners, Khan and Liam O'Connor, in their entire 18-man squad. Travis Head and Matt Short could be called upon to do plenty of bowling.
BRISBANE HEAT
Tim Michell team:
Max Bryant
Tom Banton
Chris Lynn
Joe Burns
Matt Renshaw
Ben Cutting
James Pattinson
Josh Lalor
Mark Steketee
Mitch Swepson
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Tom Sangster team:
Max Bryant
Tom Banton
Chris Lynn
Joe Burns
Matt Renshaw
James Peirson
Ben Cutting
James Pattinson
Mark Steketee
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Josh Lalor
Strength: Even without the retired Brendon McCullum, the Heat have huge power in the top order with Max Bryant, Tom Banton and Chris Lynn.
Weakness: Fast bowling stocks are very thin, particularly if James Pattinson is called up to the Australian side.
Big call: Does English import Banton keep wickets or does James Pierson get a run?
Depends on conditions: Heat have the option of playing two spinners at the start of the tournament in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mitchell Swepson (Zahir Khan replaces Mujeeb later in the tournament). Or if conditions suit the quicks, Swepson could sit out with Matt Renshaw a back-up spin option.
HOBART HURRICANES
Tim Michell's team:
D'Arcy Short
Matthew Wade
Caleb Jewell
Ben McDermott
George Bailey
James Faulkner
Simon Milenko
David Moody
Riley Meredith
Qais Ahmad
Scott Boland
Tom Sangster's team:
D'Arcy Short
Caleb Jewell
Ben McDermott
George Bailey
Jake Doran
James Faulkner
Simon Milenko
David Moody
Riley Meredith
Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan)
Scott Boland
Strength: D'Arcy Short is an absolute powerhouse at this level. He topped the runs in last season's Big Bash with 637 at 53.08 and also took 10 wickets.
Weakness: The most unsettled roster in the competition. Matthew Wade (start of tournament) and Jofra Archer (entire tournament) are all but out due to international duties. Officially, the Hurricanes still have five roster spots to fill - the most of any side - although Jake Doran, Simon Milenko, David Moody are tipped to fill three.
Big call: Wade is likely on Test duty for the start of the tournament, meaning selectors must pick between Jake Doran, Ben McDermott or Caleb Jewell for their wicket keeping role.
Depends on conditions: Qais Ahmad is the only recognised spinner in both XIs above, meaning plenty of bowling will fall to Short, who bowls wicket taking balls but also goes for runs.
MELBOURNE RENEGADES
Tim Michell's team:
Aaron Finch
Shaun Marsh
Marcus Harris
Sam Harper
Tom Cooper
Dan Christian
Mohammad Nabi
Jack Wildermuth or Will Sutherland
Cameron Boyce
Kane Richardson
Harry Gurney
Tom Sangster's team:
Aaron Finch
Shaun Marsh
Marcus Harris
Sam Harper
Tom Cooper
Dan Christian
Mohammad Nabi
Jack Wildermuth
Cameron Boyce
Kane Richardson
Harry Gurney
Strength: Shaun Marsh's arrival creates a red-hot opening partnership with Aaron Finch. Statistically, Marsh is an all-time great of BBL, averaging 49.48 over his career. Hopefully the Marvel Stadium pitch improves to a decent standard and we can see the best of these undoubted T20 guns.
Weakness: The reigning champions have a well-rounded side but potential national call-ups for Harris, Finch and Kane Richardson will Test depth, particularly during the middle of the tournament when Finch leads Australia's ODI tour to India.
Big call: A plethora of all-rounders (Dan Christian, Mohammad Nabi and Jack Wildermuth) could see highly-rated young gun Will Sutherland miss out.
Depends on conditions: The notoriously inconsistent Marvel Stadium pitch combined with the overload of all-rounders could see the Renegades stack another batsman into their XI. Look for 17-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk to make an impression after becoming Victoria's third youngest Sheffield Shield debutant.
MELBOURNE STARS
Tim Michell's team:
Ben Dunk
Marcus Stoinis
Peter Handscomb
Glenn Maxwell
Nic Maddinson
Hilton Cartwright
Clint Hinchcliffe
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Dale Steyn
Adam Zampa
Sandeep Lamichanne
Tom Sangster's team:
Ben Dunk
Nic Maddinson
Peter Handscomb
Glenn Maxwell
Marcus Stoinis
Hilton Cartwright
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Adam Zampa
Sandeep Lamichhane
Dale Steyn
Daniel Worrall
Strength: Having a gun all-rounder like Marcus Stoinis, who bats in the top five and bowls four overs almost every game, gives the Stars flexibility. Stoinis's prowess with the willow means the Stars can play an extra batsman if the situation is right, or stack the bowling, which is lead by South African superstar Dale Steyn.
Weakness: Nic Maddinson and Glenn Maxwell are currently sitting out due to mental health issues. Both are guns in this format (Maddinson has the ninth most runs in Big Bash history and Maxwell's T20 credentials don't require listing) and any delays to their comebacks would leave huge holes. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Peter Handscomb and Stoinis will also come into calculations for higher honours.
Big call: The Stars face a huge decision on who opens the batting. Marcus Stoinis dominated in the role last season, but Maddinson and Maxwell also covet the role.
Depends on conditions: With two gun spinners in the side - Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa - don't expect Maxwell to do much bowling unless the conditions are very favourable.
PERTH SCORCHERS
Tim Michell's team:
Liam Livingstone
Cameron Bancroft
Mitchell Marsh
Ashton Turner
Kurtis Patterson
Ashton Agar
Josh Inglis
Joel Paris
Jhye Richardson
Matthew Kelly
Fawad Ahmed
Tom Sangster's team:
Liam Livingstone
Cameron Bancroft
Kurtis Patterson
Mitchell Marsh
Ashton Turner
Sam Whiteman
Ashton Agar
Cameron Green
Jhye Richardson
Matthew Kelly
Fawad Ahmed
Strength: Huge middle order hitting power with Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner.
Weakness: Pace depth will be tested without Jason Behrendorff (stress fracture in back), Andrew Tye (elbow) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Stars). Jhye Richardson and less experienced trio Cameron Green, Matthew Kelly and Joel Paris will need to step up.
Big call: The Scorchers have three potential wicket keepers in the squad. Who gets the nod out of Cameron Bancroft (assuming he misses Test selection), Sam Whiteman and Josh Inglis?
Depends on conditions: The squad possesses two gun spinners in Ashton Agar and Fawad Ahmed but don't expect both to play every game if there's juice in the Optus Stadium pitch.
SYDNEY SIXERS
Tim Michell team:
Daniel Hughes
Josh Philippe
James Vince
Moises Henriques
Jordan Silk
Jack Edwards
Tom Curran
Sean Abbott
Stephen O'Keefe
Jackson Bird
Ben Dwarshuis
Tom Sangster team:
Daniel Hughes
Josh Philippe
James Vince
Moises Henriques
Jordan Silk
Jack Edwards
Tom Curran
Stephen O'Keefe
Sean Abbott
Jackson Bird
Ben Dwarshuis
Strength: Nicely balanced top order with the finesse of Daniel Hughes, dash of Josh Philippe, international experience of James Vince and power of Moises Henriques
Weakness: Batting drops off quite quickly with Jordan Silk (No. 5) and Jack Edwards (No. 6) slated for the remaining two slots. Silk's T20 strike rate is a rather unimpressive 121.79, while 19-year-old Edwards is unproven after averaging 9.42 last season.
Big call: Jackson Bird is a noted performer at first class level (363 wickets at 24) but struggles in the shorter formats. He averages 42.00 in List A and 31.27 in T20s. May only play if there's juice in the deck.
Depends on conditions: The Sixers possess two hyped young spinners in Lloyd Pope and Dan Fallins. Both will be hoping for call-ups in the opening weeks alongside Stephen O'Keefe while Nathan Lyon is on Test duty.
SYDNEY THUNDER
Tim Michell's team:
Usman Khawaja
Alex Hales
Callum Ferguson
Matt Gilkes
Jason Sangha or Alex Ross
Daniel Sams
Chris Morris
Arjun Nair
Chris Green
Jono Cook
Gurinder Sanhdu
Tom Sangster's team:
Usman Khawaja
Alex Hales
Callum Ferguson
Matt Gilkes
Jason Sangha
Daniel Sams
Chris Morris
Arjun Nair
Chris Green
Brendan Doggett
Chris Tremain
Strength: Another team packed with all-rounders in Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair and Chris Green. Green likely bats at No.9 despite proving a matchwinner with the willow on multiple occasions during his 75-game T20 career.
Weakness: Lack batting depth following the exits of Jos Buttler (England), Shane Watson (retired), Joe Root (England) and Kurtis Patterson (Scorchers), while Usman Khawaja could be called up for national duty at any stage. Highly-rated young guns Matt Gilkes and Jason Sangha assume huge responsibility.
Big call: Ollie Davies and Tanveer Sangha are two of the most hyped youngsters in the Big Bash but likely warm the bench for the start of the tournament.
Depends on conditions: Chris Tremain is a noted new-ball bowler but could be left out if conditions suit Thunder's spinners Nair, Green and Jono Cook - as is often the case at Spotless Stadium.
BBL PREDICTIONS
Tim Michell
Final: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
Champion: Adelaide Strikers
Tom Sangster
Final: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes
Champion: Sydney Sixers