Predicted teams: Every player to watch in KFC SuperCoach

Jackson Hately is set to play a big role in the Crows midfield this year. Picture: Supplied.

ADELAIDE

- Best 22 by Simeon Thomas-Wilson

B: Luke Brown --- Daniel Talia --- Tom Doedee

HB: Will Hamill --- Fischer McAsey --- Brodie Smith

C: Wayne Milera --- Rory Sloane --- Lachlan Sholl

HF: Ben Keays --- Darcy Fogarty --- Tom Lynch

F: Shane McAdam --- Elliot Himmelberg --- James Rowe

R: Reilly O'Brien --- Matt Crouch --- Rory Laird

Int: Riley Thilthorpe --- Jackson Hately --- Andrew McPherson --- Harry Schoenberg

There is plenty of KFC SuperCoach value at the Crows this season, both in the mid-price bracket and, after a big draft night, the rookies. Mature-age recruit James Rowe ($117,300 FWD) is a must-have while top pick Riley Thilthorpe ($202,800 RUCK/FWD) could also slot in right away. But can his scoring justify the high price tag in his first year? Former Giant Jackson Hately ($310,300 MID) is set for greater midfield opportunity at West Lakes and he's shown his KFC SuperCoach scoring power in a limited role at GWS. He's joined on the mid-price watchlist by Wayne Milera ($312,200 DEF), who is back in full training - with the midfield group - after playing just two games with a foot injury last season. Harry Schoenberg ($315,600 FWD) and Lachie Sholl ($343,200 DEF-MID) are two others likely to take another step forward in their second years.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Sam Berry ($117,300 MID): With a readymade body, terrific endurance and a willingness to tackle, the draftee, who has a 220-point KFC SuperCoach score to his name, might surprise in his debut season.

Former Cat Nakia Cockatoo, right, is a potential KFC SuperCoach bargain if the Lions can get his body right. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA Newswire

BRISBANE

- Best 22 by Reece Homfray

B: Darcy Gardiner --- Harris Andrews --- Ryan Lester

HB: Brandon Starcevich --- Marcus Adams --- Daniel Rich

C: Hugh McCluggage --- Dayne Zorko --- Mitch Robinson

HF: Daniel McStay --- Eric Hipwood --- Cam Rayner

F: Nakia Cockatoo --- Joe Daniher --- Charlie Cameron

R: Oscar McInerney --- Lachie Neale --- Jarrod Berry

Int: Lincoln McCarthy --- Zac Bailey --- Callum Ah Chee --- Jarryd Lyons

Take a close look at that forward line. It either screams value or a KFC SuperCoach disaster waiting to happen, depending on your point of view. Joe Daniher ($233,300 FWD) and Nakia Cockatoo ($123,900 MID/FWD) are two of the most injury-prone players in the comp but if the team looks like this in Round 1 they will be hard to ignore. Remember this is a team that had the third-most inside-50s in the AFL last year. Over to you, medical department.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Devon Robertson ($176,900 FWD/MID): Draft slider was a late bolter in Round 1 last year then wasn't sighted again, but just needs a bit of luck. Price is not ideal, though.

CARLTON

- Best 22 by Rebecca Williams

B: Lachie Plowman --- Liam Jones --- Caleb Marchbank

HB: Sam Docherty --- Jacob Weitering --- Adam Saad

C: Marc Murphy --- Ed Curnow --- Sam Walsh

HF: Jack Martin --- Charlie Curnow --- Jack Newnes

F: Zac Fisher --- Harry McKay --- Eddie Betts

R: Tom De Koning --- Patrick Cripps --- Zac Williams

Int: Sam Petrevski-Seton --- Mitch McGovern --- Will Setterfield --- Levi Casboult

KFC SuperCoaches would love nothing more than to see Liam Stocker ($186k DEF) and Paddy Dow ($202k MID-FWD) in Carlton's Round 1 team. The pair of first-round draftees have struggled to make their mark at AFL level and are both facing make-or-break campaigns. Both are likely on the fringes though and will need a strong pre-season to press their claims. Brodie Kemp ($123k MID), the No. 17 pick from the 2019 draft, missed all of last year through injury and is a chance to finally make an impression after he recovers from pre-season ankle surgey. The other player who might be of interest is Nic Newman ($415k DEF) but after the arrivals of Zac Williams and Adam Saad he's seemingly been pushed down the pecking order. If Williams ($458k DEF) is named in the midfield, just pick him.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Corey Durdin ($117k MID-FWD): If a spot does open up, the speedy small forward who made his SANFL league debut at 17, is more than ready. A KFC SuperCoach lock if he's picked.

COLLINGWOOD

- Best 22 by Nick Smart

B: Brayden Maynard --- Jordan Roughead --- Isaac Quaynor

HB: Jeremy Howe --- Darcy Moore --- Jack Crisp

C: Steele Sidebottom --- Taylor Adams --- Josh Daicos

HF: Will Hoskin-Elliott --- Brody Mihocek --- Jamie Elliott

F: Jordan De Goey --- Mason Cox --- Callum Brown

R: Brodie Grundy --- Scott Pendlebury --- Brayden Sier

Int: Will Kelly --- John Noble --- Chris Mayne --- Tyler Brown

How many of Collingwood's first-round draftees will get an early opportunity? KFC SuperCoaches will be hoping to get an early look at Finlay Macrae ($126k FWD-MID) - the brother of SuperCoach hall of famer Jackson Macrae. Will Kelly ($135k) has caught the eye during pre-season but his numbers are unlikely to be huge as a young key forward. If Steele Sidebottom ($588k FWD-MID) gets more time in the engine room after Adam Treloar's switch to Western Bulldogs, he'll be difficult to overlook as a forward.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Tom Wilson ($123k FWD): Teammates are talking up the former basketballer's pre-season and he'll be a contender for a wing role if Sidebottom spends more time in the middle.

ESSENDON

- Best 22 by Liz Walsh

B: Matt Guelfi --- Michael Hurley --- Aaron Francis

HB: Mason Redman --- Brandon Zerk-Thatcher --- Jordan Ridley

C: Dyson Heppell --- Andrew McGrath --- Jye Caldwell

HF: Darcy Parish --- Jake Stringer --- Kyle Langford

F: Devon Smith --- Peter Wright --- Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

R: Sam Draper --- Dylan Shiel --- Zach Merrett

Int: David Zaharakis --- Patrick Ambrose --- Jayden Laverde --- Nick Hind

It's rookie watch at the Bombers with KFC SuperCoach players - and fans - hoping to get an early look at the Dons' trio of top-10 draft picks. The bad news is it's 0 for 3 based on this line-up but if Archie Perkins ($171,300 FWD/MID) explodes in the pre-season, there is a spot there for him. Former Giant Jye Caldwell ($348,600 FWD/MID) could slot straight into the midfield but he will be handy in our forward lines, and we are very interested to see how Ben Rutten uses skipper Dyson Heppell ($319,100 MID) after he returns from injury. A quarterback role across half-back could be very lucrative. In his second season at the Suns Peter Wright ($292,300 FWD) posted two KFC SuperCoach scores above 130. With limited targets in front of goal, it will be two-metre Peter or bust.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Nick Hind ($331,000 MID): The former Saint - and Essendon reserves player - could slot straight in to add some much-needed pace. Not sure I'd be picking him in KFC SuperCoach, though.

FREMANTLE

- Best 22 by Rebecca Williams

B: Reece Conca --- Joel Hamling --- Griffin Logue

HB: Luke Ryan --- Alex Pearce --- Nathan Wilson

C: Adam Cerra --- Nat Fyfe --- Blake Acres

HF: Michael Walters --- Matt Taberner --- Liam Henry

F: Lachie Schulz --- Rory Lobb --- Sam Sturt

R: Sean Darcy --- Caleb Serong --- Andrew Brayshaw

Int: David Mundy --- Darcy Tucker --- Hayden Young --- James Aish

The kids are ready to take over at the Dockers. Adam Cerra ($484,800 MID) averaged three figures in the run home last year and is a chance to join fellow 2017 draftee Andrew Brayshaw ($544,200 MID) as a KFC SuperCoach premium. After injury-interrupted first seasons, Hayden Young ($279,400 DEF) and Liam Henry ($184,500 FWD) could be about to make their mark on the competition while forgotten midfielder Luke Valente ($123,000 MID) is another pushing hard for a Round 1 berth after a standout summer. Sam Switkowski ($279,400 FWD) will also be looking to make amends for a tough 2020, which saw the forward fail to add his 20 career games due to injury. Can we trust the most-expensive Docker Nat Fyfe ($608,300 MID), who has missed 12 matches across the past three seasons?

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Heath Chapman ($148,800 DEF): Joel Hamling and Alex Pearce haven't returned to full training and if either isn't ready to go, Fremantle's first pick from the draft as an intercept - and KFC SuperCoach star - in the making.

Cooper Stephens is eyeing off a spot in the Geelong midfield. Picture: Peter Ristevski

GEELONG

- Best 22 by Jay Clark

B: Jack Henry --- Mark Blicavs --- Jed Bews

HB: Mark O'Connor --- Tom Stewart --- Jake Kolodjashnij

C: Sam Menegola --- Cam Guthrie --- Mitch Duncan

HF: Shaun Higgins --- Jeremy Cameron --- Isaac Smith

F: Gary Rohan --- Tom Hawkins --- Brandan Parfitt

R: Rhys Stanley --- Patrick Dangerfield --- Joel Selwood

Int: Jordan Clark --- Luke Dahlhaus --- Gryan Miers --- Zach Tuohy

Not much doubt about superstar recruit Jeremy Cameron ($399,100 FWD) being in the best 22, the question will be how Chris Scott uses him, Tom Hawkins ($569,600 FWD) and Patrick Dangerfield ($611,900 MID/FWD) in a supercharged forward line. Hopefully the pre-season provides some answers because all three could be KFC SuperCoach premiums, although news Dangerfield is managing a groin issue further complicates matters. Shaun Higgins ($510,400 MID) and Isaac Smith ($397,600 FWD/MID) are very good players but past their SuperCoach prime.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Cooper Stephens ($123,900 MID): The Cats' first-round draft pick from 2019 hasn't played in two years (broken leg, COVID) but was an emergency five times last year and will be pressing his case in the pre-season.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

- Best 22 by Simeon Thomas-Wilson

B: Sam Taylor --- Phil Davis --- Adam Kennedy

HB: Lachie Whitfield --- Nick Haynes --- Lachie Ash

C: Josh Kelly --- Jacob Hopper --- Harry Perryman

HF: Harry Himmelberg --- Jake Riccardi --- Matt de Boer

F: Toby Greene --- Jeremy Finlayson --- Brent Daniels

R: Braydon Preuss --- Stephen Coniglio --- Tim Taranto

Int: Jesse Hogan --- Tom Green --- Callan Ward --- Daniel Lloyd

Could Tom Green ($351k MID) emulate Clayton Oliver's second-year emergence as a KFC SuperCoach stud? Leon Cameron can be tough to trust as a KFC SuperCoach, but Green has all the hallmarks of a future star. It's just a matter of when he takes that next step. Mature-age draftee Jacob Wehr ($117k DEF) has the traits of a KFC SuperCoach cash cow, known for his accuracy by foot. Could he fill Zac Williams' role across halfback? Isaac Cumming ($288k DEF) is another contender for that spot, although a significant hamstring injury in 2020 is a concern. If Cameron really is messing with KFC SuperCoaches, he'll name Shane Mumford ($420k RUC) over Braydon Preuss ($303k RUC) for Round 1.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Tanner Bruhn ($157k MID): Could the No. 12 pick do enough in pre-season to break in? Wehr seems more likely.

GOLD COAST SUNS

- Best 22 by Nick Smart

B: Jack Bowes --- Sam Collins --- Jack Lukosius

HB: Oleg Markov --- Charlie Ballard --- Connor Budarick

C: Brandon Ellis --- Hugh Greenwood --- Rory Atkins

HF: Ben Ainsworth --- Sam Day --- David Swallow

F: Izak Rankine --- Ben King --- Alex Sexton

R: Jarrod Witts --- Matt Rowell --- Lachie Weller

Int: Wil Powell --- Noah Anderson --- Touk Miller --- Sam Flanders

The Suns provided the rookie highs of 2020 but the class of 2021 might find it harder to break into this emerging team. Keep a close eye on bottom-priced local talents Alex Davies ($102,400 MID) and Joel Jeffrey ($102,400 DEF) who were snapped up as pre-draft selections but were likely top-30 picks in an open draft. Former Tiger Oleg Markov ($314,300 DEF) hasn't been a noted KFC SuperCoach scorer in the past but could make a back flank his own at the Suns - but then we said the same thing about Corey Ellis. Watch list. Ex-Crow Rory Atkins ($244,300 MID) is even better value if he gets a shot - the Suns probably didn't sign him on a long-term deal to play in the reserves.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Elijah Hollands ($190,300 FWD/MID): He won't be there in Round 1 - he's on the comeback trail from knee surgery - but remember his name. if the No.7 draft pick makes it back late in the season, he could be anything.

HAWTHORN

- Best 22 by Glenn McFarlane

B: Blake Hardwick --- Kyle Hartigan --- Denver Grainger-Barras

HB: Jack Scrimshaw --- Sam Frost --- Shaun Burgoyne

C: Will Day --- Tom Mitchell --- Tom Phillips

HF: Jarman Impey --- Jack Gunston --- Liam Shiels

F: Chad Wingard --- Jon Patton --- Luke Breust

Foll: Ben McEvoy --- James Worpel --- Jaeger O'Meara

Inter: Tim O'Brien --- Tom Scully --- Mitch Lewis --- Harry Morrison

With James Sicily out for the season, there isn't a lot of KFC SuperCoach confidence about the Hawks this year. Tom Mitchell ($610,000 MID) averaged 113 points last year and is likely to be better for the run following his 12 months on the sidelines but the Brownlow Medallist is on a modified training program after a post-season shoulder reconstruction. And Chad Wingard ($452,300 FWD), James Worpel ($474,200 MID) and Jaeger O'Meara ($488,000) MID) will need to find more consistency in their scoring to be taken seriously in the classic format. But somone has to fill the Sicily hole, though, and Jack Scrimshaw ($399,600 DEF), who averaged 22 points more per game when the All-Australian went down, and second-year defender Will Day ($384,400 DEF) are set for a bump in 2021. Untried tall Jacob Koschitzke ($123,900 DEF) could also get his chance after an impressive pre-season to-date.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Finn Maginness ($195,600 MID): The young midfielder, who continues to show off his elite endurance on the track, is one who could become a regular by the year's end.

Draftee Bailey Laurie in action at Melbourne training. Picture: Michael Klein

MELBOURNE

- Best 22 by Reece Homfray

B: Tom McDonald --- Jake Lever --- Neville Jetta

HB: Adam Tomlinson --- Steven May --- Michael Hibberd

C: Ed Langdon --- Jack Viney --- Angus Brayshaw

HF: Bayley Fritsch --- Sam Weideman --- James Harmes

F: Kysaiah Pickett --- Ben Brown --- Jake Melksham

R: Max Gawn --- Christian Petracca --- Clayton Oliver

Int: Jayden Hunt --- Christian Salem --- Luke Jackson --- Nathan Jones

Hard to look past the big three - Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca - when assessing the Demons' team. Outside those three, Melbourne isn't shaping as a team KFC SuperCoaches will spend much time researching. Adam Tomlinson ($324k DEF-MID) has reportedly impressed in pre-season, but his best season average was 71.9 points. Perhaps the greatest talking point might be Melbourne's defensive set-up. If Tom McDonald ($323k FWD) swung into the backline, could it free up Steven May ($507k DEF) to play an interceptor role?

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Bailey Laurie (117k DEF-FWD): Ok, maybe this one is more out of hope. We don't often get a rookie who might play with DEF-FWD DPP.

NORTH MELBOURNE

- Best 22 by Jay Clark

B: Shaun Atley --- Ben McKay --- Aidan Corr

HB: Luke McDonald --- Robbie Tarrant --- Jack Ziebell

C: Trent Dumont --- Jed Anderson --- Jared Polec

HF: Jy Simpkin --- Nick Larkey --- Jaidyn Stephenson

F: Taryn Thomas --- Josh Walker --- Cameron Zurhaar

R: Todd Goldstein --- Ben Cunnington --- Luke Davies-Uniacke

Int: Bailey Scott --- Aaron Hall --- Curtis Taylor --- Lachie Young

Welcome to Young Talent Time's 2021 reboot, hosted by David Noble. North Melbourne has never been this relevant in KFC SuperCoach, with Will Phillips ($198k) and Tom Powell ($153k) touted for early debuts. Lachie Young ($202k DEF-MID) is tipped to slot in immediately after joining from Western Bulldogs, while Atu Bosenavulagi ($175k FWD) should get an early berth as a pressure forward. Eddie Ford ($117k FWD) is the other draftee who has shone since arriving at Arden St. The fitness of Jack Ziebell ($257k), who has been training with the defenders, and Ben Cunnington ($439k) could determine the plans of plenty of KFC SuperCoach teams.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Connor Menadue ($201k DEF)L Plucked from the VFL, will the former Tiger be unleashed early? He averaged 62.5 from six games in 2019.

Aliir Aliir is set to plan an intercepting role for the Power. Picture: Keryn Stevens

PORT ADELAIDE

- Best 22 by Matt Turner

B: Tom Jonas --- Trent McKenzie --- Darcy Byrne-Jones

HB: Dan Houston --- Aliir Aliir --- Hamish Hartlett

C: Karl Amon --- Travis Boak --- Xavier Duursma

HF: Zak Butters --- Todd Marshall --- Connor Rozee

F: Orazio Fantasia --- Charlie Dixon --- Robbie Gray

R: Scott Lycett --- Ollie Wines --- Tom Rockliff

Int: Sam Powell-Pepper --- Ryan Burton --- Steven Motlop --- Mitch Georgiades

From a KFC SuperCoach point-of-view, all eyes are on draftee Lachie Jones ($139,800 DEF). He was a standout at SANFL last year and, after making a quick transition to life at the top-level, could add to an already-solid Port back-six in Round 1. But who does replace? A permanent midfield move for Dan Houston ($489,300 DEF) could be the opening. There's no doubt about the place of recruits Aliir Aliir ($321,200 DEF), who is set to play an intercepting role, and Orazio Fantasia ($271,800 FWD-DEF) in the side, if fit, but could bulked-up second-year midfielder Jackson Mead ($123,900 MID) force Steven Motlop or Tom Rockliff out? The talented Miles Bergman ($123,900 FWD) has been a standout over summer, with the Power trying the first-round pick as playmaking defender. Again, though, it's a tough part of the ground to break into.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Willem Drew ($310,800 MID): A foot injury sidelined the strong midfielder for the entire 2020 season but he's highly-rated at Alberton and will be right in the mix if he gets through summer unscathed.

Can Shai Bolton take his game to another level this season? Picture: Michael Klein

RICHMOND

- Best 22 by Glenn McFarlane

B: David Astbury --- Dylan Grimes --- Nick Vlastuin

HB: Jayden Short --- Noah Balta --- Bachar Houli

C: Kamdyn McIntosh --- Dion Prestia --- Marlion Pickett

HF: Kane Lambert --- Jack Riewoldt --- Shane Edwards

F: Jason Castagna --- Tom Lynch --- Shai Bolton

R: Toby Nankervis --- Dustin Martin --- Trent Cotchin

Int: Liam Baker --- Jack Graham --- Nathan Broad --- Daniel Rioli

The Tigers have a very settled line-up - the 22 listed above is the team that played in last year's Grand Final and it's hard to see any of those players falling out, so it might come down to injury to give exciting youngsters like Riley Collier-Dawkins ($123,900 MID) a chance. KFC SuperCoach players will be hoping Shai Bolton ($462,400 FWD/MID) spends more time in the midfield to build on his 135-point Grand Final performace, which could mean Dustin Martin ($541,600 FWD/MID) spends more time close to goal. It's worth noting Toby Nankervis ($442,900 RUCK), who has provided ruck value in the past, will be shouldering the load solo with Ivan Soldo (knee) likely to miss the year.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Will Martyn ($123,900 MID): The Tigers' 'other' Martyn was an emergency late in 2020 and there are big raps on the 2019 draftee. The former Brisbane Academy captain played in the Lions' senior NEAFL premiership in his draft year.

ST KILDA

- Best 22 by Lauren Wood

B: Jake Carlisle --- Dougal Howard --- Ben Paton

HB: Nick Coffield --- Callum Wilkie --- Hunter Clark

C: Bradley Hill --- Brad Crouch --- Dan Hannebery

HF: Dan Butler --- Tim Membrey --- Jade Gresham

F: Jack Billings --- Max King --- Josh Battle

R: Rowan Marshall --- Zak Jones --- Jack Steele

Int: Paddy Ryder --- Seb Ross --- Jack Higgins --- Jarryn Geary

The Saints have more juggling to do after another batch of off-field arrivals, with Brad Crouch ($449,600 MID) set to step straight into the centre square - will his ball-winning ability make him a good KFC SuperCoach pick, or impact last year's breakout star Jack Steele ($659,000 MID)? Our early guess is no and no. Shaun McKernan and James Frawley are more likely depth players but will make it harder for youngsters to break into the team this season.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Tom Highmore ($117,300 DEF): The mature-age draftee is ready to go and boasted high intercept numbers in the SANFL.

Will Gould has returned to Swans training in great shape. PICTURE: Stewart McLean

SYDNEY

- Best 22 by Matt Turner

B: Harry Cunningham --- Dane Rampe --- Jake Lloyd

HB: Jordan Dawson --- Lewis Melican --- Callum Mills

C: Ollie Florent --- Josh Kennedy --- Dylan Stephens

HF: Nick Blakey --- Sam Reid --- Isaac Heeney

F: Tom Papley --- Lance Franklin --- Logan McDonald

R: Tom Hickey --- Luke Parker --- James Rowbottom

Int: Will Hayward --- Braeden Campbell --- Tom McCartin --- George Hewett

All eyes will be on whether Sydney's two academy products, Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden, earn a Round 1 berth. Campbell ($189k FWD-MID) costs $82k more than Gulden ($117k) but has the advantage of being listed as DPP. The Swans have a host of young midfielders who are on the cusp of becoming fully-fledged stars. Could someone like Ollie Florent ($408k) become a KFC SuperCoach premium? The ruck set-up will be of interest too for KFC SuperCoaches who like a bargain. Most coaches are eyeing Braydon Preuss, but Tom Hickey ($261k) is cheaper than the hulking Giants recruit and could be John Longmire's first-choice big man. The biggest questio mark will be over Lance Franklin's fitness. If he's named, plenty of coaches will be tempted at $312k.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Will Gould ($123k DEF): Please, Horse.

Look out for Liam Duggan in 2021. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

WEST COAST EAGLES

- Best 22 by Lauren Wood

B: Tom Barrass --- Brad Sheppard --- Tom Cole

HB: Shannon Hurn --- Jeremy McGovern --- Liam Duggan

C: Andrew Gaff --- Luke Shuey --- Dom Sheed

HF: Zac Langdon --- Jack Darling --- Jamie Cripps

F: Oscar Allen --- Josh Kennedy --- Liam Ryan

R: Nic Naitanui --- Tim Kelly --- Elliot Yeo

Int: Jackson Nelson --- Jack Redden --- Jake Waterman --- Alex Witherden

With stars Elliot Yeo (groin) and Luke Shuey (calf) on restricted duties at training, there could be a Round 1 opening in the Eagles midfield. It could be Liam Duggan ($448,600), who makes the move, though, after really making his mark across half-back last year. The 24-year-old was a standout in recent match-sim, pushing further up the ground, and would another layer to a star-studded engine room. It's a potential move which is also aided by the addition of the skilful Alex Witherden ($456,100 DEF), who suits West Coast ball movement out of defence perfectly. Former Giant Zac Langdon ($229,400), however, while he will play a role for the Eagles, he's unlikely to feature in KFC SuperCoach, despite the intriguing price.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Luke Foley ($127,900 DEF): The one-gamer is also ready and waiting for an opportunity across half-back. Despite averaging 139 KFC SuperCoach points as a midfielder in his draft year, Foley has played most of his WAFL footy in defence.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

- Best 22 by Jon Ralph

B: Easton Wood --- Alex Keath --- Hayden Crozier

HB: Jason Johannisen --- Zaine Cordy --- Caleb Daniel

C: Lachie Hunter --- Marcus Bontempelli --- Jackson Macrae

HF: Josh Dunkley --- Josh Bruce --- Mitch Hannan

F: Mitch Wallis --- Aaron Naughton --- Tom Liberatore

R: Stef Martin --- Adam Treloar --- Bailey Smith

Int: Tim English --- Ed Richards --- Bailey Williams --- Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

If the Bulldogs line up like this in Round 1, will it still look the same by Round 2? Hey, it may even be different by quarter-time. KFC SuperCoaches have been on the wrong end of Luke Beveridge's shuffling before and it's likely to get worse with Adam Treloar's ($587,600 MID) arrival. Does the former Magpie's lack of versatility hurt the consistent midfield role of Josh Dunkley ($560,200 FWD-MID), Marcus Bontempelli ($623,900 MID) and Jack Macrae ($650,500) in 2021? It would appear so. But Dunkley's dual-position status still make him hard to overlook. Stef Martin's arrival will be a boost for the Dogs but not for Tim English's KFC SuperCoach output, while former Demon Mitch Hannan ($293,600 FWD) will slot straight in. Top-pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ($207,300 FWD) will see plenty of early action and is one to keep an eye on despite the top-price rookie tag.

ROUND 1 BOLTER?

Cody Weightman ($173,700 FWD): The No. 15 pick from the 2019 draft played just three games in his debut season but, along with Ugle-Hagan, could add plenty of X-factor the Bulldogs' forward-half.

