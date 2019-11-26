‘Pregnant for two years’: Actor opens up on miscarriages

Logie award-winning actor Tammin Sursok has opened up about devastating miscarriages, saying she felt like her body was “letting her down.”

Former Home And Away star Tammin Sursok says at times she blamed herself for her devastating miscarriages.

The Logie award-winning actor told Confidential that she suffered multiple miscarriages before conceiving her now 10-month-old daughter Lennon and she revealed how her husband Sean McEwen helped her through the dark time.

Australian actress Tammin Sursok with daughter Phoenix. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"I started getting scared because I kept getting pregnant very easily and I lost a few back-to-back so I was pregnant for almost two years on and off," she said.

"I mean, I think you feel like your body is letting you down. When I was getting pregnant I was 32-33 … what we don't do as a society and we're starting to do more is talk about the bad things that are happening in our lives.

"We always put such a highlight reel for everything that we do and because of that we feel very isolated and very alone and with miscarriages, a lot of people are speaking about it now - it's like 1 in 3 so it happens so commonly."

The former Pretty Little Liars star, 36, has two daughters, Lennon and Phoenix, 6, with husband of eight years McEwen.

She said the heartbreaking losses of miscarriage strengthened their marriage.

Sursok has been with her husband Sean McEwan for 13 years. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"It brought us so close together. He was unbelievable, I would just wake up sometimes and start sobbing and he would just hold me - he was beyond anything that I could ever imagine in a partner," she said.

"A few of them I had to miscarry at home because I was quite far along and he was just with me the whole time. I didn't think it would be so connected in that way but it was incredible."

Sursok said respect and intimacy have been key factors in maintaining their 13-year bond.

"You need to respect your partner and I think if you lose respect then you lose your friendship," she said.

"When you lose your friendship you ultimately lose your marriage. I respect him as an artist and as a father. Also laughter and intimacy, in whatever form that is.

"I think intimacy is so important. I talk about that on my podcast (Women On Top), you lose that intimacy and then you don't know why you're even together you become roommates."

Sursok, who is based in Los Angeles, recently won several awards at the Sanctuary Film Festival including Best Actress for her new film Whaling.

"I think when you do something in such a vacuum, you don't feel like anyone's going to like it," she said.

I remember doing Whaling and thinking 'I'm done with acting I'm a terrible actor' and then you get good feedback and it changes your perspective … I'm excited that this is a new path for me."