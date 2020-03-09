Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 20-year-old woman died prior to being flown. Picture: iStock
The 20-year-old woman died prior to being flown. Picture: iStock
News

Pregnant woman dies in car crash

by Sarah McPhee
9th Mar 2020 10:05 AM

A young woman who was 32 weeks pregnant has died in a car crash in northern New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Warialda Rd in Inverell just before 10.30pm on Sunday to reports a Holden Commodore had collided with a Mazda Bravo and then crashed into a pole.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving the Holden and her passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were seriously injured.

The driver was flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

"The passenger, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was transported to Inverell Airport; however, despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman and baby died prior to being airlifted," NSW Police said in a statement today.

 

The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS
The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS

 

The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man, and his female passenger suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to Inverell hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

A section of the Gwydir Highway, called Warialda Rd as it passes through the town of Inverell, remains closed in both directions as investigators examine the crime scene.

 

More Stories

Show More
car crash death editors picks nsw pregnancy

Just In

    Just In

      Gunman storms Paris mosque

      Gunman storms Paris mosque
      • 9th Mar 2020 9:37 AM

      Top Stories

        Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        premium_icon Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        Business The property has long been a talking point on the Gold Coast — but for the wrong reason.

        Light rail: ‘It’s going to be complete mayhem’

        premium_icon Light rail: ‘It’s going to be complete mayhem’

        News “It’s going to ruin the southern end of the Gold Coast."

        20 men involved in violent brawl

        20 men involved in violent brawl

        Crime The victim was pushed, knocked to the ground, kicked in the head

        Candyman to MP: ‘You must have a deficiency in lovers’

        premium_icon Candyman to MP: ‘You must have a deficiency in lovers’

        Offbeat 'Visit male strip clubs to “see how men are treated as objects'