Pregnant woman survives crash, delighted to learn baby's sex

A PREGNANT woman has told of her miracle escape from a Gold Coast hinterland bus crash which left her and 18 others, including a group of Japanese tourists, in hospital.

Natural Bridge woman Jennifer Krause, who is 23 weeks pregnant, said her greatest fear during the ordeal was for her her unborn baby.

However, scans after the accident revealed not only that the baby was "great" but that she was going to have a boy.

"I didn't know we were having a boy until I had the scans today, but it's OK because we wanted to know," she said.

