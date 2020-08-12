Premier begged to ‘please move the border checkpoint south’

The Premier has hinted that there is a chance of a hard border lockdown if NSW cases head north beyond Newcastle. Police and army at the Queensland border. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot wrote to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, urgently requesting the Queensland/NSW border checkpoint be moved south to allow for a Queensland/Northern NSW COVID-free zone.

"The Queensland Premier has previously requested this action and it is urgently needed to protect the health and safety of our residents in northern NSW.

"It is also vitally important to have the border checkpoint in Northern NSW so that locals can access southern QLD for their work, study, medical and family commitments.

"The Queensland Government has stated they are also considering a hard border closure due to the increases in COVID-19 cases in NSW. If this hard border closure occurs the residents of northern NSW would be much better placed to be included in a Queensland/Northern NSW COVID-free zone.

"I've written to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on behalf of our community requesting that, as a matter of urgency, she allows the Queensland/NSW border checkpoint be moved south into Northern NSW," the federal MP said.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot

Tweed councillor James Owen called on the NSW Premier to impose intrastate travel restrictions from NSW COVID-19 hot spots to protect rural and regional areas such as the Tweed Shire.

"While the Tweed Shire is well and truly open for business, we do not want travellers from hot spots in NSW visiting us right now," he said.

"I am concerned that an outbreak here in the Tweed Shire would be catastrophic for our personal lives, our local health system, and our local economy. It is more important than ever we give each other, and our local businesses, the support needed to get us through these difficult times," he said.