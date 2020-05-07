Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
News

Premier hoses down Mother's Day gatherings hope

by Georgia Clark
7th May 2020 9:10 AM

Lockdown restrictions won't be lifted in time for Mother's Day, the premier has warned, despite National Cabinet expected to advise states to ease gathering rules.

Just three new cases of the virus have been confirmed in NSW in the past 24 hours from a record 10900 tests and while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life will soon begin to feel "much more normal," it won't happen before Sunday.

"Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, whilst National Cabinet is considering easing the restrictions from Friday in terms of the national guidelines, I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother's Day," Ms Berejiklian said.

Despite the unwelcome news, Ms Berejiklian did remind people that two adults - and children - are still allowed to visit other people's homes if they want to see their mother this weekend.

coronaviruspromo

 

"That's a huge step forward from what would have happened a month ago. To all mothers out there, please know that you will be able to accept those visitors."

The premier also confirmed that life will gradually return to normal across NSW throughout May and June with a continual easing of restrictions.

What you get as a Daily Telegraph subscriber

"Life will feel much more normal than it does now."

Ms Berejiklian also thanked the state's residents for heeding her call to get tested for the deadly disease, with a record-breaking 10,900 people swabbed since Wednesday.

Despite the huge increase in tests - up from 8,000 the previous day - just three new infections were detected - all of which were contracted from known cases.

"There wasn't any community to community transmission. That's a good result," she said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks gladys berejiklian mother's day restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        premium_icon How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        Offbeat Nightclubs and bars are still shut due to quarantine but there’s a way to party at home alone in iso and make some money from it.

        Pay tribute to Mums during virtual memorial service

        Pay tribute to Mums during virtual memorial service

        Mothers Day This year’s Mother’s Day memorial service will be broadcast on radio

        Horrific rape details aired in court

        premium_icon Horrific rape details aired in court

        News Woman drugged, raped and left helpless for almost 20 hours: court

        Cartwright lashes out at ‘anti-vaxxer bull***t’

        premium_icon Cartwright lashes out at ‘anti-vaxxer bull***t’

        Health Cartwright says he is “pro-choice” over flu shots