Premier puts Insurers on notice after floods

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst and Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant brief the media at Tweed Heads SES headquarters on Monday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said insurance companies would be "on notice” in the wake of the Tweed floods, which caused catastrophic damage in the region.

Almost 20,000 insurance claims have been made across NSW and Queensland since the destruction began with Cyclone Debbie, and as of Monday morning, were worth $224 million.

With that number expected to climb, the Premier, who toured Tweed's flood affected areas on Monday with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, said insurance companies would be held to task.

"They're on notice; no one is to drag their feet,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"They'll be answerable to me and answerable to every person in the community.

"We want people to be treated fairly and that's exactly what I insist.”

The warning came as plans were being made to return residents to their homes, as emergency services moved from response to recovery mode.

The Premier said while millions had been spent supporting locals in what was a "one in 40 year event”, it was vital to support those affected on an ongoing basis.

"We anticipate, by the end of the day, most evacuees will be allowed back to their homes and businesses, which is good news in one way, but of course, this is when it becomes very confronting,” she said.

"Today will be about making sure everyone returns to their homes in a safe environment, but it's also about assessing the extent of the damage, and clearly we're here to listen, but also to make sure that we're doing everything as a government to support the local community.

"A lot of people will be stressed about what they might find when they go back and I appreciate how confronting it is for people.

The Premier pledged ongoing support to the Tweed, confident the region would bounce back from the floods.

"There's no doubt there will be long term impact, but we know this is a strong, resilient community that will bounce back. It's easy to say you'll bounce back - and you will - but we know you need a helping hand, and that's why we're here to listen,” she said.

"We'll be here for weeks and possibly months to support the community. So I want everybody just to focus on their health and well being, and please be assured the state government will ensure that every assistance you need will be given.”

Tweed SES briefs NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant at SES headquarters on Monday, April 3, 2017 Daniel McKenzie

The Premier was briefed at Tweed SES headquarters on Monday.

Paying tribute to NSW SES, who had received more than 2600 calls for help and responded to about 500 rescues since Thursday, the Premier said the last few days could serve as a learning experience for all involved.

"A lot of people - because they've seen a flood before in these parts - thought it was just another flood. So when they were told to get out, unfortunately too many didn't,” she said.

"Please don't assume this is an ordinary flood. If someone rings, or you get a knock on the door to say you've got to get out; we need people to adhere to that.”

Addressing issues such as damage to roads and infrastructure, the Premier said assessments would be made in coming days.

"In the next few days we so need to make assessments of which roads need urgent maintenance,” she said.

”Unfortunately, the consequence of a tragic event like a flood is the destruction left behind. It often takes a few days to assess, but obviously we're working hard to do all those things.”

No early planning has been made for upgrades to the stretch of the Pacific Motorway at Chinderah, which was cut-off on Friday and Saturday due to extensive flooding, leaving thousands unable to cross the border.

"Obviously when you do face an unprecedented situation like this, you do consider what options you have in the future and we'll definitely be doing that,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"But the community needs to be a part of it. They'd have strong views about what needs to happen in the future.”

"Today for me is about listening to that, rather than jumping to conclusions.”

The Premier warned that more freak weather events would occur in the future.