Premier to hear concerns of flood-affected businesses

HELP: Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to South Murwillumbah business owners during her last visit.

MURWILLUMBAH'S businesses chamber has issued an SOS to the NSW Government, calling on Premier Gladys Berejiklian to return to the Tweed and face flood victims.

Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber acting vice-president Helen Stubbin wrote to the Premier last week, urging her to return to the region and sit down with business owners still struggling to get back on their feet after the March 30 flood.

"Our chamber board has been actively keeping in touch with many flood- affected business owners and we are desperately worried about many of them due to the lack of suitable financial assistance available and the inconsistencies and barriers that exist to access funding and other financial support,” Ms Stubbin wrote.

"The ability of our businesses to recover is integral to the long-term recovery of our town as a whole.”

The letter invited the Premier to join in a round table discussion with chamber members and business owners to talk about how best to get the region back on track, referring to the chamber's support of NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley's 10-point flood recovery plan of action.

"On behalf of the chamber board, I urge you to return to Murwillumbah for this meeting to gain an understanding of the long-term financial, emotional and physical effects this disaster is having on many of our business owners,” Ms Stubbin wrote.

"The purpose of the meeting is to update you on the situation in Murwillumbah, specifically the business community, and the serious financial situation that many business owners are in.

"We are concerned about the businesses in villages surrounding Murwillumbah that are listed in Round 2 of Category C funding. Some areas such as Uki have not even been given a chance to apply.

"Villages are the matrix that hold our rural community together. Their significance in terms of the local economy, employment, social and mental health is huge.”

Acting Chamber president Ilze Jaunberzins. Mitchell Crawley

Murwillumbah business chamber acting president Ilze Jaunberzins said the Premier's office confirmed on Wednesday it would accept the invitation but unfortunately the Premier would not be there herself.

"The Premier is unable to attend but she's willing to send a representative who will come in three weeks time,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"That's the offer, we will definitely be accepting.”

Ms Jaunberzins said the chamber would extend the invitation to other community organisations wishing to meet the representative.

"We will invite key stakeholders (such as) council, SES and business owners to come,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"I am sure there will be lots of good stories to share and more highlights for the Premier to be aware of.”

The chamber will call for other flood-affected areas of the Tweed, like Uki, to be included in further Category C grant applications.