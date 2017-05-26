21°
News

Premier to hear concerns of flood-affected businesses

Aisling Brennan
| 26th May 2017 9:14 AM
HELP: Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to South Murwillumbah business owners during her last visit.
HELP: Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to South Murwillumbah business owners during her last visit. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MURWILLUMBAH'S businesses chamber has issued an SOS to the NSW Government, calling on Premier Gladys Berejiklian to return to the Tweed and face flood victims.

Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber acting vice-president Helen Stubbin wrote to the Premier last week, urging her to return to the region and sit down with business owners still struggling to get back on their feet after the March 30 flood.

"Our chamber board has been actively keeping in touch with many flood- affected business owners and we are desperately worried about many of them due to the lack of suitable financial assistance available and the inconsistencies and barriers that exist to access funding and other financial support,” Ms Stubbin wrote.

"The ability of our businesses to recover is integral to the long-term recovery of our town as a whole.”

The letter invited the Premier to join in a round table discussion with chamber members and business owners to talk about how best to get the region back on track, referring to the chamber's support of NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley's 10-point flood recovery plan of action.

"On behalf of the chamber board, I urge you to return to Murwillumbah for this meeting to gain an understanding of the long-term financial, emotional and physical effects this disaster is having on many of our business owners,” Ms Stubbin wrote.

"The purpose of the meeting is to update you on the situation in Murwillumbah, specifically the business community, and the serious financial situation that many business owners are in.

"We are concerned about the businesses in villages surrounding Murwillumbah that are listed in Round 2 of Category C funding. Some areas such as Uki have not even been given a chance to apply.

"Villages are the matrix that hold our rural community together. Their significance in terms of the local economy, employment, social and mental health is huge.”

Acting Chamber president Ilze Jaunberzins.
Acting Chamber president Ilze Jaunberzins. Mitchell Crawley

Murwillumbah business chamber acting president Ilze Jaunberzins said the Premier's office confirmed on Wednesday it would accept the invitation but unfortunately the Premier would not be there herself.

"The Premier is unable to attend but she's willing to send a representative who will come in three weeks time,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"That's the offer, we will definitely be accepting.”

Ms Jaunberzins said the chamber would extend the invitation to other community organisations wishing to meet the representative.

"We will invite key stakeholders (such as) council, SES and business owners to come,” Ms Jaunberzins said.

"I am sure there will be lots of good stories to share and more highlights for the Premier to be aware of.”

The chamber will call for other flood-affected areas of the Tweed, like Uki, to be included in further Category C grant applications.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gladys berejiklian murwillumbah chamber of commerce nsw premier south murwillimbah floods tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Centre not stranded for Cooly Rocks On

Centre not stranded for Cooly Rocks On

The Strand readies for 2017 festival

Nathan Peats hopes Blues' Indigenous edge sparks passion

Nathan Peats during the New South Wales State of Origin team training session at Cudgen on Thursday.

"If they were from NSW they'd be getting picked straight away”

Blues Origin honour not lost on Nathan Peats

New Blue Nathan Peats ponders his State of Origin debut at Suncorp Stadium while in camp at Mantra Salt, Kingscliff.

Nathan Peats is one of two rookies in the Blues side.

Premier to hear concerns of flood-affected businesses

HELP: Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to South Murwillumbah business owners during her last visit.

Murwillumbah Business Chamber continues flood discussions.

Local Partners

Stars salute new school sports academy

Top athletes named as ambassadors for new Lindisfarne sports academy.

Woman a 'winner and grinner' after scratching $100,000

BIG WIN: One lucky person has walked away with $100,000

KINGSCLIFF woman jumping for joy after winning $100,000

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

JUST WHEN you thought you’d all of Bella Hadid’s supermodel figure — she gets her Cannes out on the red carpet of an AIDS gala dinner in France.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

Gig Guide: No need to feel down with Village People in town

DISCO FEVER: The legendary Village People will play The Star Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Tweed Gig Guide: May 25-29, 2017

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 27TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - A Renovators Delight

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $595,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $330,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

The home offers four bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the added benefit of an ensuite and large walk in...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 27TH MAY 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 27TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!