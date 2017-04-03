25°
Premier to tour Tweed, as community counts costs

Nikki Todd | 3rd Apr 2017 5:34 AM
Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

NSW PREMIER Gladyis Berejiklian and Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant will visit flood affected areas of Northern NSW today, including the Tweed, as the mop-up continues.

Ms Berejiklian and Mr Grant are due to meet with members of the SES at Banora Point this morning before heading down to Lismore where the CBD was completely submered after the river there topped the levee wall.

A funding package for victims left devastated by the flood is expected to be announced.

They leaders will be met with utter devastation across the Tweed Shire, with inundation, particularly at South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah, leaving many homes and businesess destroyed.

Three people from the Tweed are reported to have died in the flood, including 35-year old Gitana Schiphoni, whose body was found by family members on their Upper Burringbar property on Friday morning after she was swept away by flood waters the previous night.

The body of Gitana Schiphoni, 35, was found by family at their Upper Burringbar property after she was washed away in floodwaters.
The body of Gitana Schiphoni, 35, was found by family at their Upper Burringbar property after she was washed away in floodwaters.

And at South Murwillumbah - the hardest hit area in the Tweed - two men are known to have died.

Matthew Roser, 46, died of a suspected heart attack as flood water inundated his South Murwillumbah home.
Matthew Roser, 46, died of a suspected heart attack as flood water inundated his South Murwillumbah home.

Matthew Roser, 46, died of a suspected heart attack around 2am on Friday morning as two of his adult children tried desperately to save him.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Roser, a father of three, was trying to keep the family safe as a door downstairs of their South Murwillumbah home was forced open by the power of the water.

In the home at the time were Justin, his sister Jade, 21 and her boyfriend Ryleigh Bennet.

"Dad told Jade that he was having a panic attack, so Jade gave him half a Valium to calm him down, and a drink of water then after about 10 minutes he had the other half,” Justin told the Daily Telegraph.

"That's when he said to Jade that he didn't feel good, and went to the toilet to be sick, and after he did that, he stood up and passed out.”

Despite attempts to revive him, the children were unable to do so before the SES arrived.

Mark Austin, 45, died in his caravan at South Murwillumbah during the floods.
Mark Austin, 45, died in his caravan at South Murwillumbah during the floods.

The body of a man, reported to be Mark Austin, 45, was found in his flooded caravan at South Murwillumbah on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah, just after 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of man's body had been located.

Officers attached to the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will commence inquiries into all incidents and prepare reports for the Coroner.

Julie Castles from Tumbulgum shovels thick river mud from her footpath after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Julie Castles from Tumbulgum shovels thick river mud from her footpath after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Meanwhile, an army of volunteers is expected to head out to flood afflicted areas today, including Chinderah and South Murwillumbah.

At Chinderah, the "Mud Army” is being asked to gather at the Tweed Sports Centre from 8am, armed with brooms, high pressure homes, food and their people power.

Several caravan parks in the area - many home to elderly residents - were inundated by the floodwaters over recent days.

Donation points are also being set up across the region, with people asked to donate non-perishable food and other household products for flood victims.

A Free sausage sizzle is set up out side the train station on Tweed Valley Way at Murwillumbah after heavy flooding inudated Murwillumbah South.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
A Free sausage sizzle is set up out side the train station on Tweed Valley Way at Murwillumbah after heavy flooding inudated Murwillumbah South.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
