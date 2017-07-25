Premier visits Tweed police and fire crews

NEW South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian used her visit to the Tweed to see the almost complete $25.2 million Tweed Heads Police Station with local MP Geoff Provest.

Ms Berejiklian said the NSW Government was committed to giving local police the tools and facilities needed to keep the community safe.

"The new Tweed Heads Police Station means local police will have the latest technology to assist them in preventing and disrupting crime in the region,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"The NSW government always puts community safety first, and this investment highlights that commitment.

"In addition to investing in police infrastructure, the NSW Government has also increased police numbers with an additional 11 officers added to Tweed-Byron Local Area Command since we were elected.”

Construction on the station began in December 2015 and will be fully operational by the end of August with an official opening planned in September.

Meanwhile, the Premier and Tweed MP Geoff Provest also used the visit to officially hand over a $105,000 hazardous materials (HAZMAT) van to crews at Tweed Heads Fire Station.

The vehicle will boost local firefighting capability and to help with fires, chemical spills and other emergencies.

"Our firefighters are highly skilled, versatile, and adaptable. Every day these brave men and women put their lives on the line to make sure we are safe,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"To perform at their best they need the right resources, and this new van will provide them with the equipment they need to save lives.”

Mr Provest, welcoming the Premier back to the Tweed, said the new van would support the good work of the region's FRNSW firefighters.

"The van is a huge asset. Its special equipment like gas detectors, absorbent booms, bins for disposing of hazardous materials, and multiple breathing apparatus cylinders help firefighters in HAZMAT incidents,” Mr Provest said.

"We want to ensure we continue to provide fire and rescue officers with the best equipment for their vital work in protecting NSW families.”

FRNSW Northern Rivers Zone Commander, Superintendent Greg Lewis said fire and rescue officers at Tweed Fire Station and across the district were doing an extraordinary job protecting their communities.

"I am pleased that this new HAZMAT van will help them perform their work more effectively,” he said.

In 2015/16, Tweed Heads firefighters responded to approximately 740 fire and emergency calls and conducted more than 440 community engagement activities to educate the public about home fire safety.