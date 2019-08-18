Premiers advance in NRRRL with confident win over rival

TWEED Coast Raiders celebrate during their 20-0 elimination final win over the CUdgen Hornets in Cudgen during the 2019 NRRRL finals series.

TWEED Coast Raiders celebrate during their 20-0 elimination final win over the CUdgen Hornets in Cudgen during the 2019 NRRRL finals series. Scott Powick

TWEED Coast have avenged the disappointment of previous weeks with a commanding win when it counted.

The Raiders held their arch-rival Cudgen Hornets to zero during Saturday's Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League elimination final, in Cudgen.

The 20-0 win ends the Hornets' season, one which seemed destined to end without a finals berth midway through the year.

The Raiders showed glimpses of the side who won the NRRRL premiership last season.

Captain Guy Lanston said his side had rediscovered some self-belief in the win.

"I've thought all year we've got the team and the coach to go back to back, but it was all about finding that belief," he said.

"We've found that now so as long as we keep turning up to these road trips with positive energy I'm confident we can contend with the rest of the remaining teams."

Lanston conceded his side still had plenty of things to work on ahead of next weekend's semi final clash with Casino.

"Cudgen had a lot of possession late in the first half and early second half on the back of some silly handling errors by us," he said.