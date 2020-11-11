Thousands of tutors could be hired under a new program to help NSW schoolchildren who have struggled with home learning.

The $337 million program will be funded in the upcoming state budget and will allow up to 5500 extra staff to be hired for tutoring in all public schools and some independent schools.

"For schools and for teachers as well, this is a welcome relief," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"Teachers and the great work they do will be aided by wonderful individuals."

The cash splash comes after students were confined to learning from home during seven weeks after the coronavirus pandemic reached Australian shores, circumstances that proved disruptive for many schoolchildren.

"This announcement is all about making sure we help those students catch up," NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said.

Schools will be supported by the NSW Education Department to identify students who would benefit from support under the new program.

Ms Mitchell called out for retired and casual teachers and other qualified people to apply for a job as a tutor.

"I'm really confident we're going to get a large number of people wanting to be a part of this program," she said.

Out of the total funds, $306 million will go to public schools and the remaining $31 million to Catholic and independent school in lower socio-economic communities that need support.

"Any student who gets a good education in NSW can go on and do whatever they hope and wish to do. And that's why it's so important for us to focus our energy, especially during this difficult time, on supporting our students, our schools and school communities," Ms Berejiklian said.

The program will begin in the first term of 2021 and run through the school year.

Originally published as Premier's cash splash for teachers