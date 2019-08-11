Premiers lose in an upset against Casuarina

SECURE POSSESSION: Casuarina winger Kai George lays back the ball against Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, on Saturday.

CASUARINA has sprung the upset of the season with a hard-fought 34-29 win over minor premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville in Far North Coast rugby union on Saturday.

Late penalty goals to five-eighth Vitori Buatava sealed the win for the Barbarians in front of a shell-shocked home crowd at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

It was the Pioneers' first loss of the season after most pundits had predicted them to go through undefeated.

It is not panic stations yet for the defending premiers with both teams missing key players while the Barbarians will play finals for the first time since joining the competition in 2017.

Casuarina skipped ahead to a 6-0 lead early and missed a third penalty goal attempt before a try to Wollongbar-Alstonville centre Franklin Calugay put the Pioneers in front.

The Barbarians were there to play and won a tight-head scrum five metres out from the Wollongbar tryline which led to winger Kai George crossing in the corner.

There was a lack of size and punch in the forwards for the home side and they were trailing 16-7 when hard-working centre Rian Olivier forced his way over out wide.

The kicking game from Buatava gave the Barbarians the ascendency throughout while fullback Casey Calder proved a handful.

"They put scoreboard pressure on us early and we didn't handle it well,” Wollongbar-Alstonville coach Paul Jeffery.

"We were in quicksand out there; the harder we tried the more we sunk and it was just one of those games.

"We kept coming back but we were always chasing our tail and full credit to Casuarina for the way they played.

"They saw where we had guys missing and they targeted those areas.

"We'll learn from this; we have a resilient group that is always keen to improve.”

The Pioneers backline fired late in the first half and they took a 19-16 lead into the break following tries to wingers Ryan Graham and James Vidler.

Casuarina forced its way over in the forwards for a 21-19 lead early in the second half before a second try to Vid-put the home side back in front 24-21.

The Barbarians capitalised on a weakened Pioneers front row after Matt Wright was yellow-carded, with halfback Webb Lillis going over from a scrum to take a 28-24 advantage.

It looked like the Pioneers would get out of jail when a try to fullback Sam Kerry gave them a 29-28 lead before two penalty goals to Buatava.

In other games on Saturday:

Ballina swept past Byron Bay 68-7 at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

Grafton beat Southern Cross University 33-5 in Lismore.

Winger Josefa Lalabalavu ran in six tries for the Casino Bulls in an 81-26 shellacking of Bangalow.

Lennox Head accounted for Lismore City 47-15 at Lennox Head.