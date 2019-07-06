Premiers still have injury worries

NOT READY: Raiders captain Guy Lanston will miss this week's game against Mullumbimby.

NOT READY: Raiders captain Guy Lanston will miss this week's game against Mullumbimby. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bouncing back with a win last week was just what the doctor ordered for the Tweed Coast Raiders.

The defending premiers will be aiming to maintain fourth spot on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League ladder when they face Mullumbimby on Sunday.

With a win at home, the Raiders could move as high as third on the competition ladder, although a slip-up could result in them just hanging on to their top-five spot.

The Raiders have had plenty of injury concerns over several weeks, most notable is their captain Guy Lanston.

Lanston has been missing for several weeks with a knee injury and isn't expected to return until the Raiders face Byron Bay on July 28.

Mullumbimby sits ninth on the ladder with four wins this season.

The giants are coming off an impressive win over Kyogle last weekend, which will give them plenty of confidence.

Kick-off for the game will be at 2.45pm on Sunday at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.