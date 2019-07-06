Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT READY: Raiders captain Guy Lanston will miss this week's game against Mullumbimby.
NOT READY: Raiders captain Guy Lanston will miss this week's game against Mullumbimby. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Rugby League

Premiers still have injury worries

Michael Doyle
by
6th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bouncing back with a win last week was just what the doctor ordered for the Tweed Coast Raiders.

The defending premiers will be aiming to maintain fourth spot on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League ladder when they face Mullumbimby on Sunday.

With a win at home, the Raiders could move as high as third on the competition ladder, although a slip-up could result in them just hanging on to their top-five spot.

The Raiders have had plenty of injury concerns over several weeks, most notable is their captain Guy Lanston.

Lanston has been missing for several weeks with a knee injury and isn't expected to return until the Raiders face Byron Bay on July 28.

Mullumbimby sits ninth on the ladder with four wins this season.

The giants are coming off an impressive win over Kyogle last weekend, which will give them plenty of confidence.

Kick-off for the game will be at 2.45pm on Sunday at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

nrrrl nrrrl premiership rugby league tweed coast raiders tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    premium_icon Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    Council News It seems Tweed residents will be allowed to view legal advice given to council but only due to a bizarre misjudgement, and the mayor using her authority

    The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    premium_icon The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    Food & Entertainment And they've even shared some delicious recipes to make at home.

    Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    premium_icon Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    Council News "The Greens are arguing about a hospital. What are they on about?”

    GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: What to do in the Tweed this weekend

    News Not sure what to do? We've got you covered.