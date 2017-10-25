Preschoolers get ready for big school

GETTING ready for school can be daunting for preschoolers, but Centaur Primary School is making the transition easier with its Little Sailors program.

Centaur's school learning support officer Catherine Dunn said the program offered young children a great start at school.

"Starting school can be an exciting, though often anxious experience for young children and their parents,” Ms Dunn said.

FRIENDS: Jordan Rylkiewicz and Cooper Tongue participate in the Little Sailors program. Contributed

"The 'Big School' environment can be overwhelming even for very confident children.

"The transition-to-school program allows students who will be starting kindergarten in 2018 to attend school one day per week for 10 weeks.

"The preschoolers will take part in activities, tour the school, meet the teachers, spend time with an allocated Year 5 buddy and become familiar with their new school environment, not to mention make friends with all the new classmates they will meet.

"Constructive and happy transition experiences provide children with a positive start to school and are likely to engage well and experience ongoing academic and social success.

QUALITY TIME: Maddison Morton and Freya Mitchell enjoy some reading at Centaur Primary School. Contributed

"This transition period helps create links between families and community services and is the beginning of a supportive and positive three-way partnership between the child, parents and our school.”