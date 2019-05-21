President says community wants good result for everyone

HIGH-RISK AREA: Residents are hoping an outcome can be achieved to curb the issues on Dulguigan Rd.

LAST week's decision by Tweed Shire Council to investigate options to make one of the Tweed's most notorious roads safer has been welcomed by a community group.

Dulguigan Rd along the Rous River has been a contentious issue for many residents, with safety concerns being raised after a number of crashes over several years.

The narrow road has a high level of heavy vehicle traffic going to and from the nearby quarry. The council unanimously voted for a number of recommendations, including investigating options to make the road safer and an alternative route for heavy vehicles.

Tumbulgum Community Association president Jennifer Kidd said her group was hoping the council could reach an outcome that benefited everyone.

"We are concerned that the road specifications are not wide enough to take the number of trucks on the road at the moment,” she said.

"There are four high-risk areas identified by the road study and that in itself says something has to be done in a risk-management plan.”

Mrs Kidd said her association had put forward a suggestion to the council of an alternative route for heavy vehicles, which is under review by the council.

She said the biggest problem with the heavy vehicles on Dulguigan Rd was the fact the vehicles needed to venture out of their lanes to be able to turn corners.

"Last week we had a truck going along the bridge, squeezing out a car,” she said.

"The last truck roll-over the cabin came very close to a tree.

"People are trying to avoid trucks when they are turning.

"We are already losing riverside vegetation due to compaction where trucks are having to go off the road.”

Meetings are being organised by the council to meet with the community and business owners to achieve an outcome for the issue.