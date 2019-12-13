Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Australia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

AAustralia's Right To Know, a coalition of media groups including News Corp, AAP, Nine and SBS, made the late submission on Tuesday.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

national security politics press freedom seniors-news your right to know

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government is powerless to stop water mining

        Government is powerless to stop water mining

        Politics The government says it has no authority to act as a community calls for it to stop water extraction from below a mountain.

        Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        premium_icon Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        News Woman charged with stabbing a teacher will spend Christmas in prison

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        premium_icon Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        News A dolphin has become trapped in a popular swimming spot