Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

RUGBY LEAGUE: For Tweed Coast and Murwillumbah, this weekend is all about bouncing back to form.

But it will not be easy for the two sides that currently sit in the top five, with matches against the two most in-form teams in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Tweed Coast are on the brink of falling out of semi-finals contention, with the Hornets breathing down their neck.

The defending premiers will face top-of-the-table Ballina away from home this Sunday.

Raiders captain Guy Lanston will return to the field this week and said his side would be up for the challenge at Ballina.

"We want to put on our best performance heading into the finals and we are confident we can do that,” he said.

"We are going down there with every intention of getting the win, then backing it up against Cudgen the following week.”

The Raiders could secure their spot in the finals if they win, and Cudgen lose to Mullumbimby.

Murwillumbah are coming off a heart-breaking loss to arch rivals Cudgen, and now have a fight on their hands to retain second spot on the table.

This week's clash against Byron Bay will not be easy, as the Red Devils are the in-form side in the competition.

Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan highlighted the need to shut down Byron's captain-coach, Todd Carney, if they were to come away from Red Devil Park with the win.

"After getting beaten last week, we need to win our last week to stay in the top two,” Jordan said.

"They have strung some wins together recently and if we can shut down Carney we will go a long way to winning.”

Jordan said he wanted his charges to play with more vigour and enthusiasm than they did against the Hornets.

"We had everything to play for last week and we came out and lacked enthusiasm so if we can fix that we will put in a much better performance,” he said.