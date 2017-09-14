Preston Campbell stands tall for community event

Indigenous rugby league great Preston Campbell will be at A Day in the Park at Palm Beach on Saturday

FORMER rugby league star Preston Campbell will be spending A Day in the Park at Palm Beach this Saturday and it will have nothing to do about the game that made him a household name.

The day, supported by Gold Coast Food Trucks, Dreamworld Corroboree, Titans and Deadly Choices, will be a family event to welcome the Queensland school holidays through a mixed community and Indigenous cultural event.

The day will include a Welcome to Country and dancing by the Yugambeh Dancers, musicians Jackson Dunn and Benny D and performances by local school music excellence students.

Deadly Choices will be hosting traditional games while Dreamworld Corroboree will have face painting and a virtual reality experience for the kids.

Australian Ninja contestant, Deadly Ninja Warrior Jack Wilson will be on hand running a demonstration and workshop.

Campbell, who played 14 years in the NRL, was the 2001 Dally M Medalist while at Cronulla Sharks and won a grand final with the Penrith Panthers in 2003, then finished his career at the Gold Coast Titans in 2011.

He was awarded for his tireless work with Indigenous communities and for outstanding service to the game, on and off the field.

Since retiring, he has become one of Australia's most influential sporting ambassadors who works tirelessly in the community running programs that focus on improving the wellbeing and health for those in need across urban, regional and remote regions of Australia.

The Preston Campbell Foundation supports his vision of developing programs and opportunities which inspire and mentor participants to achieve their aspirations and dreams.

This is accomplished by connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples with their culture, sense of place and wellbeing. Preston shares his journey with individuals, families and communities through a variety of learning forums.

There will be an array of prizes to be won on the day including limited edition Indigenous All Stars jersey, Aboriginal art, theme park tickets and more.

Campbell's merchandise is also available to purchase on the day and 20 per cent of the food truck sales will go to hosting the event and the supporting foundation.

A Day in the Park with Preston Campbell will be held at Laguna Park, 117 Laguna Avenue, Palm Beach from noon until 7pm.

For more information contact Lozen and Clinton, Clinto's Kupmurri Food Truck on 0438 382 707 or clintoskupmurri@gmail.com