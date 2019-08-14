‘Pretty banged up’: Crucial move that saved truckie

Tablelands truck driver Jesse Long is recovering after being trapped between two trucks. Picture: Facebook

JESSE Long was just trying to help out a fellow truck driver in need.

But the 25-year-old is now recovering in hospital with multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and ribs after becoming trapped between the two heavy vehicles.

Mr Long, who drives for his Tablelands-based family business Long and Ward Transport, was driving a tanker on the Malanda-Millaa Millaa Rd about 2pm on Tuesday when he spotted a broken-down truck near the intersection of East Evelyn Rd.

A truck driver is in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital after he was crushed between semi-trailers on the Millaa Millaa-Malanda Rd near the East Evelyn Rd turn-off on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: David Anthony

He turned around and pulled up behind the broken down semi-trailer to assist the driver, but as he was feeding air from his vehicle into the other, the semi-trailer rolled back and trapped him between the two.

Grandmother Gay Long, a former truck driver who also still works for the business, said she raced to the scene after being contacted by the other driver.

"He was just being a good Samaritan to get the fella going," she said.

"I didn't know what condition he was in."

A 25-year-old man arrives at Cairns Hospital with serious injuries after becoming crushed between two trucks near Millaa Millaa. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Mrs Long said Jesse's quick thinking to turn off the air tap, which likely triggered the truck to roll, was crucial.

"It could have been worse, if he hadn't turned the tap off," she said.

"He was in a really bad place.

"It squashed him, but it could have really squashed him if he hadn't turned that tap off."

She said he was "pretty banged up" from the injuries and would likely need a long time to recover.

The Rescue 510 helicopter transports a 25-year-old man to Cairns Hospital with serious injuries after becoming crushed between two trucks near Millaa Millaa. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Atherton police Sen-Sgt Kyell Palmer said the first truck had been broken down on the side of the road for about an hour before Mr Long stopped to assist.

"He was trying to do the right thing, but unfortunately circumstances prevailed and he ended up in that predicament," he said.

Sen-Sgt Palmer said a police officer happened to be driving past at the time and an ambulance was also nearby which meant he had almost immediate assistance.

He said with Road Safety Week approaching the incident should be a reminder to be aware of surroundings as a pedestrian when rendering assistance to other motorists.