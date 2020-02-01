Primary captains lead by example in the Tweed

First day of school for 2020 at Tweed Heads Public School students, Sophia Folkers, Eli Thomson, Brandon Davidson and Shelby Osbourne. Pic: Scott Powick

First day of school for 2020 at Tweed Heads Public School students, Sophia Folkers, Eli Thomson, Brandon Davidson and Shelby Osbourne. Pic: Scott Powick

LEADERS of Tweed primary schools have stepped up into their roles this week as the 'big kids' on the playground.

Speaking to the Daily on her school's 15-year-old playground, Tweed Heads Public School's year 6 school captain Shelby Osbourne can't wait to spend her last year of primary education helping others.

First day of school for 2020 at Tweed Heads Public School students, Sophia Folkers, Eli Thomson, Brandon Davidson and Shelby Osbourne. Pic: Scott Powick

The 11-year-old said she was looking forward to meeting new people and taking part in the school's 'buddy system' - where older students partnered with younger ones.

Shelby has her sights set on becoming a pilot when she grows up and if that endeavour doesn't pan out she will fall back on a career in netball.

First day of school for 2020 at Tweed Heads Public School students, Sophia Folkers, Eli Thomson, Brandon Davidson and Shelby Osbourne. Pic: Scott Powick

Year 6 vice-captain Sophia Folkers, 11, explained she wanted to use this year to lead the school to support more charity causes especially those concerning animals.

"When I grow up I want to start a company to save the earth," she said.

She added she also wanted to study to be an architect.

First day of school for 2020 at Tweed Heads Public School students, Sophia Folkers, Eli Thomson, Brandon Davidson and Shelby Osbourne. Pic: Scott Powick

Principal Pete Nichols said among many exciting things coming up in the school year, the community were looking forward to upgrading the school's playground equipment.

"The last few years we been tucking little bits away and with a contribution from the P and C we are getting a new state-of-the-art playground," he said.

Demolition day for the project to begin is March 9.

This year the school has 303 students enrolled, the highest enrolments in most staff's memory Mr Nichols explained.

"We have got to the stage we cannot take any more out-of-zone enrolments," he said.