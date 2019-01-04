Primary students are passionate about helping others in need

WHEN it comes to learning, the students at the Bilambil Public School are pretty passionate, especially when it comes to helping others.

Teachers decided to offer Passion Projects to their Year 3-6 students - the idea being that by learning/teaching with passion was a great opportunity for learning.

Teachers selected a project they were passionate about and were matched with students who had expressed an interest in that area.

One particular project, the recycling project, delivered quite powerful outcomes. Last week, teacher Analie Boland took four students, Lauren Fathers, Siyah Bishop, Katie Holcomb, Asha Brassel, to hand deliver more than 60 care packs to the homeless resulting from sales of their recycled bags.

They joined Agape Outreach's weekly feeding for the homeless and needy and got to see with first hand how many people in the community were in need and how much those people appreciated the care packs.

The girls had time to chat with the homeless and really brightened their evening.

Ms Boland said the project was a collaborative efforts among the students which stemmed from them choosing the Passion Project focused on recycling.

They then discussed the amount of waste create in today's throwaway society.

It was during a time when the plastic bag ban was being introduced and they decided to do their bit to reduce waste by recycling old clothing into bags.

This required the students finding second hand sheets at an op shop which they tie-dyed and turned into bags they sold for $10.

The students raised $740 from the sale of the bags which they used to buy items for care packs to give to those less fortunate.

Ms Boland said the class discussed items homeless people might need and purchased things such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissues, band-aids, soap, cotton-buds, deodorant, hand sanitiser, hair bands, comb as well as sanitary pads for women, and a few treats such as water, packets of chips and chewing gum.

She said the care packs were hand-delivered to the homeless by four of the students who remained committed project long after the classes finished.

"I am incredibly proud of the students the project enabled them to see the impact of their efforts giving them lessons for life,” she said.

Other projects undertaken by Bilambil students included billy cart making , camping, raft design/building, medieval siege weapons, coding, art and event management.