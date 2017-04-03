Prime Minister sees devastation in Murwillumbah after flood

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne briefs Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the devastation wrought by flooding on the Tweed.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has seen first hand the widespread devastation Murwillumbah residents are facing in the aftermath of the Tweed floods.

Speaking at the Murwillumbah SES and RFS headquarters alongside New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday, Mr Turnbull said the government was doing its best to offer aid to the community and will pressure insurance companies and banks to ensure people are protected.

Malcolm Turnbull addresses the SES and Rural Fire Service at Murwillumbah. SCOTT POWICK

"Right from the time Tropical Cyclone Debbie was crossing the Queensland coast, we've been in touch with the insurance companies and the banks to make sure they deal with all of their customers swiftly, compassionately, practically and get on with it,” Mr Turnbull said.

"They've given their commitment to do that so we'll hold them to it. In the meantime, there are very low interest loans available as part of the disaster relief which you can take advantage of.

"The interest rate is extremely low and a tiny fraction of what you would pay for a commercial loan and the repayment schedule is long, well over 10 years.”

While there was no major announcement made by the Prime Minister at Murwillumbah, Mr Turnbull said Australians were well equipped to bounce back from tragedy.

"Nature flings its worst at Australians all too often but every time it brings out the very best in us and you embody it. It's just that great Aussie solidarity pulling together to get the job done.”