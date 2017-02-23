Prime Tweed site sells at auction

SOLD: The old Rivers commercial retail building at 79-81 Wharf St sold at auction for $2.475 million recently.

A REFURBISHED commercial retail building with potential holding income in the heart of Tweed Heads has been sold at auction for $2.475 million.

The property at 79-81 Wharf St, Tweed Heads, was sold under the hammer to a private developer by Assi Dadon of Ray White Commercial GC South and Ross Smith of Professionals Coolangatta-Tweed Heads on behalf of a private owner.

Mr Dadon said the marketing campaign for the property attracted strong interest with six registered bidders to the auction at Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, in January.

"We had strong inquiry and keen bidding at the auction where the property sold under the hammer for a healthy square-metre rate of $1744 per sq m,” he said.

The building, adjacent to the new police headquarters currently under construction, is on a land area of about 1290sq m and is zoned B3 Commercial Core.

"The unique B3 zoning allows a mixed-use of commercial and residential on a parcel situated on a prime corner position with great exposure,” Mr Dadon said.

Under the current zoning, the site can accommodate a building with a maximum height limit of 34 metres and floor space ratio (FSR) of 3.25 with potential for more than 40 units plus a retail component.