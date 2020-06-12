Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The multimillion-dollar beachfront house spans 500sq m across three levels and comes with a lift and multiple garages.
The multimillion-dollar beachfront house spans 500sq m across three levels and comes with a lift and multiple garages.
Property

Meat heir snaps up $7m mansion

by Alister Thomson
12th Jun 2020 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE heir to the Primo Smallgoods empire has emerged as the owner of a beachfront pad at Broadbeach approved for a nine-level luxury beachfront project.

Government records show BH Broadbeach Pty Ltd, which lists Brad Hunt, the son of Primo Smallgoods co-founder John Hunt, as its sole director, is the new owner of 2 First Ave after splashing out $7.1 million for the property.

Primo Smallgoods heir Brad Hunt has emerged as the buyer of the beachfront mansion at 2 First Ave, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams
Primo Smallgoods heir Brad Hunt has emerged as the buyer of the beachfront mansion at 2 First Ave, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams

The beachfront house spans 500sq m across three levels and comes with a lift and multiple garages.

It was sold by veteran developer Kevin Seymour, who bought the house for $6 million in March, 2018, and later laid plans for a nine-level apartment building called Solace.

Mr Seymour earlier this year abandoned those plans and listed the house for sale, making a tidy $1.1 million profit when the Hunt company signed a contract for $7.1 million in January.

The sale settled last month.

Mr Hunt could not be reached for comment.

The businessman is no stranger to the property game.

In March this year he sold his Clontarf mansion in Sydney for $8.8 million to cricketing legend Brett Lee. The mansion had been on the market for three years before it sold.

The Clontarf mansion in Sydney which sold for $8.8 million.
The Clontarf mansion in Sydney which sold for $8.8 million.

Mr Seymour's Solace building was to have full-floor apartments that started above $3 million, with two earmarked for family.

He previously said the project would be "world class".

Originally published as Primo heir snaps up $7m Coast mansion

brad hunt primo smallgoods real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has passed away.

        Border closures will impact junior sports

        premium_icon Border closures will impact junior sports

        Sport Sports clubs managing COVID-19 now grappling with border closures

        Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        premium_icon Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        News Those who have a contested hearing could be waiting a long time

        Reason these banned drivers are back on Tweed roads

        premium_icon Reason these banned drivers are back on Tweed roads

        News A driver who was banned from driving twice, is back on the road