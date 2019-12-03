Prince Andrew’s accuser says royal ‘sweated like rain’

Prince Andrew's accuser has sat down with the BBC.

Prince Andrew's accuser has sat down with the BBC.

Australian-based woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre called "BS" on Prince Andrew's denials of her claim that she was forced to have sex with him while she was underage.

Ms Roberts Giuffre, 35, claims she has a vivid recollection of the time she spent with Prince Andrew, which began at London nightclub Tramp.

"We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously - you were with a prince," she said.

"Andrew asked me what I wanted to drink, you know, and I said oh, you know, something from the bar.

"He had something clear. I know mine was vodka."

Ms Giuffre said he "asked me to dance".

"He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life. I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me," she said.

The new details have emerged of the interview Ms Roberts Giuffre has given to the BBC Panorama program, which will air at 8am Australian time.

She has torn down Prince Andrew's rejection of her account, saying she was forced to sleep with him by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The couple were friends of Prince Andrew, who stayed in the financier's New York mansion after he was convicted of procuring sex with minors.

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre during her BBC Panorama interview. .

The Duke of York has denied he ever met Ms Roberts Giuffre, despite a photograph of the pair together taken in 2001 where had his arm around her bare midriff.

He has denied the photograph was real, with some of his supporters saying his hands were too chubby.

Ms Roberts Giuffre, now living in Cairns, said she was stunned at the denials.

"The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses. Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or uh he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein," she told Panorama.

"I mean come on, I'm calling BS on this, because that's what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me."

And she called on the British public to back her in her battle against Prince Andrew, who is fighting a rearguard action despite stepping down from his royal duties.

"I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK," she said.

"This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

Epstein, a convicted pedophile who killed himself in jail in August, was a friend of the Duke of York, 59.

Ms Roberts Giuffre claims that Epstein introduced her to Andrew and forced her to have sex with him when she was 17.

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied Ms Roberts Giuffre's claims, which were struck out of a US court case in 2015.

Ms Roberts Giuffre told the program that it was a "scary time in my life".

"He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth," she said, according to a preview clip.

The Queen, under the advice of Prince Charles who is taking an increasing role in the monarchy, forced Andrew to step down from all royal duties for the "foreseeable future" following his BBC interview.

The Prince of Wales also plans to slim down the monarchy when he becomes king, which means that Andrew, his ex-wife Fergie and daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, may be left out in the cold.

Andrew has been dogged by a photograph of his arm around the waist of a teenage Ms Roberts Giuffre, taken in Ms Maxwell's home, a British socialite.

Ms Maxwell, who is in hiding, has been accused of procuring girls for Epstein's sordid fantasies, offering them trips to exotic islands and then forcing them into becoming sex slaves.

Some of the girls claimed they were farmed out to Epstein's older male friends.

Ms Roberts Giuffre claimed in US court papers she slept with Andrew twice when she was underage and a third time after the age of consent under duress.

Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein met Prince Andrew through socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Andrew claimed that he could not have met Ms Roberts Giuffre in 2001 because he was at a birthday party at a Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice.

He also argued that Ms Roberts Giuffre's claim that they had sweated on the dancefloor at London's Tramp nightclub was untrue because of an injury during the Falklands War that made him unable to perspire and he had never been to the nightclub.

However, photographs have emerged of Andrew's sweat stained armpits and an image of him standing outside Tramp nightclub.

A YouGov poll taken after Andrew's interview found only six per cent of people believed him.

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of procuring girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

PRINCE CHARLES IN CRISIS TALKS

It has emerged that Prince Charles has held crisis talks within the palace over Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

In the wake of the controversy, Prince Charles is said to be planning to "boot" several royals out of the royal family when he becomes king, according to The Sun.

Charles, 71, is believed to want to cut the number of working royals down to a bare minimum in the wake of the crisis, which has been a PR disaster for Buckingham Palace.

The Sunreports that Prince Charles has long been reported to want to reduce the monarchy to a core group - consisting of his own sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives and their children - when the Queen dies and Charles ultimately becomes king.

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew has caused a PR disaster for the royal family. Picture: AP

Prince Charles is planning on making huge changes to the royal family when he becomes King. Picture: Getty Images

The scandal over Prince Andrew's close friendship with paedophile Epstein has made Prince Charles' plan more of a reality.

Royal sources have claimed Prince Andrew's crisis has fuelled Prince Charles' desire to cut out the royal outsiders.

Prince Charles has held crisis talks over his brother’s behaviour. Picture: Getty Images

Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, said: "I think the Andrew crisis has definitely strengthened Prince Charles's desire for a slimmed-down monarchy".

"Prince Andrew is now out of the picture. I don't see him ever undertaking royal duties again, and any hope that his daughters would is now gone.

"So the process of slimming the monarchy has already begun as we know Charles was pushing his mother to meet with Andrew and have him step back from his royal duties.

"I think when it's all said and done, the monarchy will be Charles and his children and grandchildren."

Queen Elizabeth has been deeply disturbed by Prince Andrew’s actions. Picture: AP

The Sun reports that Prince Charles reportedly ordered a crunch meeting with Prince Andrew over the Epstein scandal, with sources suggesting Prince Charles is demanding his younger brother "comes clean" as Ms Giuffre speaks to the BBC.

Prince Charles has allegedly said he wants an "open and honest" discussion.

The Mirror reports that in light of this looming allegation, Prince Charles has ordered the Duke of York to talk with him in a last-minute crisis summit.

ANDREW 'EXPLOITED' ROYAL STATUS

Meantime, it's been claimed Prince Andrew exploited his royal status as a British trade envoy to lobby for a rich financier who was also his business partner, The Australianreports.

In bombshell email revelations, it emerged that Prince Andrew promoted a private Luxembourg bank on trade missions and was a co-owner of a business with the bank's owner, David Rowland, in a Virgin Islands tax haven.

The Australian reports that there are calls for a public inquiry into Prince Andrew's activities, with one British MP saying he was "a million miles away'' from separating his personal and business life.

Prince Andrew is being accused of exploiting his royal status for personal gain, according to explosive email allegations. Picture: Getty Images

The Mail on Sunday newspaper obtained and published "The Prince Andrew Papers", a ­series of emails showing how the scandal-riddled prince blurred the lines between royal, official and private business.

He appears to have used official duties to plug Mr Rowland's ­Luxembourg bank while being in a business with the financier himself.

The emails show that Prince Andrew was also considering taking a fin­ancial stake in the bank he was ­secretly promoting.

Prince Andrew's moves to try to line his own pockets on taxpayers' time and money has infuriated a public that is already distrustful of his friendship with Epstein.