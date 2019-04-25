Menu
Prince William meets with the first responders to the Christchurch mosque terror attacks. Picture: Getty Images
Prince William’s touching moment with Christchurch victim

by Chloe Lyons in London
25th Apr 2019 7:21 PM

Prince William has met with a child victim of the Christchurch terrorist attack during a visit to New Zealand.

During the Duke of Cambridge's two-day trip he took the time to meet with Alen Alsati, 5, who is recovering in the Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

She was shot during the terror attack and woke from a coma earlier this week.

Before arriving in Christchurch, William met five-year-old Alen Alsati at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. Picture: Kensington Palace
A short video posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account this morning shows Prince William sitting on the edge of the little girl's hospital bed as she asks if he has a daughter.

"She's called Charlotte … she's about the same age as you," he replies.

The Duke of Cambridge also met with first responders to the attack and thanked them for their service.

His first engagement of the tour was an Anzac Day service at the Auckland Museum where he greeted New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern by touching noses - a traditional Maori greeting.

Alen was injured in the Christchurch terrorist attack and woke from a coma earlier this week. Picture: Kensington Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London and will attend a service at Westminster Abbey.

It's the second time in less than six months the royals have toured New Zealand.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan visited the country in October last year in a trip which began with the announcement the couple were expecting their first child.

Prince William is greeted with a Hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: Mark Tantrum/The New Zealand Government via Getty Images
Prince William meeting with first responders who aided following the Christchurch terror attacks. Picture: Getty Images
