Principal with a conscience shuts the gate on long career

Murwillumbah High School Deputy Principal Michael McNamara, surrounded by some of his students is retiring from school life Scott Powick

IT'S been 40 years, seven months and 11.62 days since Murwillumbah High School's deputy principal's Michael McNamara first became a teacher... not that he's counting.

As Mr McNamara prepared to hang up his teacher's hat for the final time on Friday, he took time out to reflect on his career - both inside and outside the classroom.

For Mr McNamara is no ordinary teacher.

Many in the community would know him better by his political activism, including heading the very successful local campaign of the anti-Coal Seam Gas lobby group Lock the Gate.

He has also been an avid commentator on Tweed Shire Council, even running for council at the last poll.

"I've taken an active role in a number of sometimes confrontational issues,” Mr McNamara said.

"But at the same time I have kept a respectful distance between my professional role and my political role.

"I've always been upfront with my line management and ensured the separation of my personal role from my professional and political roles. I've had positive feedback from parents about being a good role model for their kids, by showing we should get involved in the community.”

Growing up in Sydney the son of a politically active father, Mr McNamara became a teacher in 1975, after dropping out of the seminary where he had been studying to be a Catholic priest.

"It wasn't for me, for a whole range of reasons,” he said, recalling those 12 months.

"I fell into teaching after that, I did really well in maths in the HSC and became a maths teacher.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Apart from a five-year break in his late 30s, when he opened up his own business, Mr McNamara has worked in various roles in education, from state office looking at issues like equal opportunities, to teaching in remote schools in the Outback before joining Murwillumbah HS in 2006.

"The break really invigorated me,” he said.

"I came back as a casual teacher after five years out, and loved the day-to-day interaction with the kids.

"I've always really enjoyed working with kids - always. For every one of those 40 years and seven months have been about them, they are key, the core reason for it all.

"It is such a pleasure to play a part in their future. You never see the final end product but we hear or see what the kids achieve at school and after school.”

A firm advocate of state schooling, the father of two and grandfather of two said he had "never met a parent who wasn't aspirational for their children”.

"A big focus for me is involving the school in the community,” he said.

"The more engaged a school is with the community, the more effective it will be. This belief has underpinned my drive as a deputy principal and relieving principal. It is really satisfying.”

But the time for change has come for Mr McNamara and his partner, Julie, as they make plans to leave their home in Murwillumbah and move to the country; Glen Innes to be precise.

"It's time to change generations and take the school in a new and interesting direction,” Mr McNamara.

"It's been fantastic to see the reinvigoration of the school with our new principal (Peter Howes). We came across Glen Innes by accident, if felt nice, we're going to give it a go.”