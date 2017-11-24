Printmakers set to make mark in Stokers Siding

THE traditional art form of printmaking is making a resurgence in Stokers Siding, after finding a new premises for local artisans.

After the Community Printmakers Murwillumbah (CPM) building in Bray Park was lifted off its foundations during the March floods, the group is finally back on its feet and opening its doors in the old Stokers Siding Pottery building.

The group has recently relocated to the Tweed Valley Way location in order to provide artists and interested community members the opportunity to use the printmakers to create their next piece of art.

CPM member Peter Schardin said the flood had caused extensive damage to their equipment but they were ready to get back to work.

"After the flood in March we couldn't do anything,” Mr Schardin said.

"We couldn't even encourage new members to come because we had no place to do anything. (Our machines) all went right under, the water was 2m high in the old premises.”

Mr Schardin said now the group had a suitable premises he hoped more members would join.

"Back in the early days we had up to 100 members,” he said. NSW Rural Assistance Authority has provided the group with funds to lease the new premises.

Open day

The Community Printmakers Murwillumbah is inviting the community to see their new premises on Saturday, November 25, from 11am-3pm.Contact: