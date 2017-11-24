Menu
Login
News

Printmakers set to make mark in Stokers Siding

ART: Peter Schardin prepares the printmaking press ahead of the CPM open day.
ART: Peter Schardin prepares the printmaking press ahead of the CPM open day. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

THE traditional art form of printmaking is making a resurgence in Stokers Siding, after finding a new premises for local artisans.

After the Community Printmakers Murwillumbah (CPM) building in Bray Park was lifted off its foundations during the March floods, the group is finally back on its feet and opening its doors in the old Stokers Siding Pottery building.

The group has recently relocated to the Tweed Valley Way location in order to provide artists and interested community members the opportunity to use the printmakers to create their next piece of art.

CPM member Peter Schardin said the flood had caused extensive damage to their equipment but they were ready to get back to work.

"After the flood in March we couldn't do anything,” Mr Schardin said.

"We couldn't even encourage new members to come because we had no place to do anything. (Our machines) all went right under, the water was 2m high in the old premises.”

Mr Schardin said now the group had a suitable premises he hoped more members would join.

"Back in the early days we had up to 100 members,” he said. NSW Rural Assistance Authority has provided the group with funds to lease the new premises.

Open day

The Community Printmakers Murwillumbah is inviting the community to see their new premises on Saturday, November 25, from 11am-3pm.Contact:

  • Shop 1, 224 Stokers Rd, Stokers Siding, opposite the park
  • CPMMurwillumbah@ hotmail.com
  • www.facebook.com/ communityprintmakers

Topics:  community printmakers murwillumbah printmaking stokers siding

Tweed Daily News
Tweed River graduates step out in style

Tweed River graduates step out in style

Tweed River High formal

Gig guide: find out what's on this weekend

MUSIC: Bill Jacobi is geared up to play at the Riverview Hotel from 2.30pm on Sunday, November 26.

There's plenty of live music on across the weekend.

Sisters are doing it for themselves, in the job stakes

WORKING GIRL: Latest data from the ABS shows more women than men are working in the Tweed.

More women working on the Tweed than men: ABS statistics.

Our life and times in Laos

BACK HOME: This year's Tweed Australia Day ambassador Iain Finlay with wife Trish Clark on the deck of their North Tumbulgum home earlier this year. They are now in Laos overseeing the building of a school dormitory.

Tweed couple's vision takes root in Laos school

Local Partners